By now you've likely heard the phrase Virtual Private Network or VPN, but you may not have already signed up and started using one. A VPN can add an extra layer of security to your phone, tablet, PC, and even gaming console. They've become increasingly popular over the past few years, and for good reason.

We live a lot of our lives online these days. We enter our banking information, log into private accounts, and do so much more every single day without even thinking twice about it. How many times have you connected to a public Wi-Fi, like at Starbucks, the airport, or another local business around town without even second guessing what you were doing? Unfortunately, those unsecured networks leave your information vulnerable and able to land in the wrong hands.

A VPN is becoming more of a necessity than something that's just nice to have. Luckily, you don't need to go broke in order to use one. There are several services that offer free versions for you to use and test out, though you do make some sacrifices by using them. Currently, the best free VPN is Hotspot Shield Free for a few different reasons. First off, even with it being a free VPN you can still use it on up to five devices at the same time, so you don't need to unprotect your phone to protect your PC. Additionally, the data allotment is more generous than some of the others, and it's quite easy to use. We've already broken down the differences between free VPNs and paid VPNs, and now we're back with some information about all the best free ones to sign up for. Since these are all free, we'd suggest reading about them, and then giving them a try to see which one works best for you. The features will vary slightly from company to company, but one thing all of them will offer is additional security. Depending on how much data you use on a daily or monthly basis, a free VPN may not be the way to go for you. Some VPN options are available for only a few bucks per month, so maybe you should consider giving up that next cup of coffee from Starbucks and securing your online life instead. For paid options, we highly recommend ExpressVPN. It offers fantastic customer support, an easy-to-use interface, unlimited data, and fast speeds. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there's no risk involved with trying it out for yourself now. It's a great combination of everything, and using our exclusive discount you can save on an annual plan and get an extra three months free. You can also check out these fantastic VPN deals to help you save some cash on the premium services. The best free VPN for 2020 There are several great options, so let's break down the pros and cons of each one that we recommend. You'll notice some key differences between them, such as data limits, server availability, and how many devices can use it at the same time. Without futher interruption, here are the best free VPNs you can sign up for right now. Hotspot Shield Free VPN

Number of servers: 2,500

Server Locations: 70+

Maximum Supported Devices: 5

IP Addresses: N/A

Key feature: Hotspot Shield VPN offers 500MB of data to use per day and has one of the best-designed apps of the bunch.

Hotspot Shield is one of the few VPN companies that is offering both a free and paid version of its service. You'd think that since the company offers a compelling paid option that the free one would be way worse than it actually is. Instead, Hotspot Shield VPN offers free customers up to 500MB of data usage per day, the ability to connect five devices simultaneously, a one-click connection, and more. With the daily limits, you max out at about 15GB total for the month, and that's one of the more generous allotments from a free provider. Of course, stepping up to the Elite version eliminates that restriction. On the free plan you are also limited to locations that the company selects for you, and there are ads to deal with. This isn't a huge problem in most situations, though. Whether it's your first time setting up a VPN or you are a seasoned pro, you'll enjoy the ease of use here. Hotspot Shield offers an easy way to get protected with its one-click connection, and the software on both desktop and mobile is something you'll find easy to navigate. You'll notice that the Hotspot Shield site doesn't have a way to sign up for the free plan and continue using it each month. Instead, you need to sign up for the free 7-day trial of the Elite plan, then you can continue on with just the free option. Unfortunately, this does mean that you have to enter your credit card information and such, though there is no obligation to continue with a paid account after the trial period. If you want to get started with a VPN, we highly recommend Hotspot Shield, so give it a shot today.

Hotspot Shield VPN This is our top recommendation for those looking for a free VPN. You do need to enter your credit card number, but the company won't charge you and you can use the service for free beyond the 7-day trial. Try Hotspot Shield for free today

TunnelBear

Number of servers: 1,000

Server Locations: 20+

Maximum Supported Devices: 5

IP Addresses: N/A

Key feature: Recent privacy policy changes require far less user data in order to sign up for the service.

Like Hotspot Shield, TunnelBear offers both a free and paid tier, though this offering is much more restrictive. Where you get 500mb per day on Hotspot Shield, with TunnelBear you are limited to just 500mb for the whole month, which is quite a small amount of data. With how big web pages are getting, and auto-playing ads, etc. it's very easy to burn through that in just a single day. If you are someone who travels sporadically, or just wants to have a good option on standby, TunnelBear absolutely fits the bill. The company was acquired by McAfee back in March 2018, and has made some positive changes since then. Recently, it made some tweaks to the privacy policy so that even less data is collected from users. You no longer need to supply a name when signing up, and TunnelBear is ditching its record of how many connections you've made while using the service. Of course, if you are looking for more data allowance, you can upgrade to the paid option. This will give you more data and increases the number of countries available to connect to. Right now, you can sign up for TunnelBear's paid offerings for just $4.99 per month using our link, which is a massive 58% savings.

TunnelBear The data limit is low, but if you are just lookint to test the water or use it infrequently, TunnelBear is a great choice to consider. Try TunnelBear for free today

Windscribe

Number of servers: 400

Server Locations: 60+

Maximum Supported Devices: Unlimited

IP Addresses: N/A

Key feature: You can actually earn more free data each month by promoting the service on Twitter and referring your friends.

Windscribe is one of the newer players in the VPN space, and the company has received a lot of attention lately. The base free package is 10GB per month. We've seen Windscribe run offers that bump the base package up to 20GB per month, and there are other ways to score free data each month as well. Sending a tweet about the provider earns you an extra 5GB of data to use, and when you invite a friend to sign up you get an extra GB each time. Just because it's free doesn't mean there are a lot of sacrifices. Windscribe doesn't store connection logs, IP stamps, nor a record of the sites you visited. For the time you're connected to a server, it does retain your username, but once you end the session, that data is erased within just three minutes. If you refer someone who ends up signing up for a paid plan, Windscribe will upgrade yours to an unlimited plan as well, which is a great bonus. Did we mention there's also a built-in ad blocker and firewall? What are you waiting for? Go ahead and give Windscribe a try now!

Windscribe You can add to the healthy 10GB data allotment by tweeting your love for the Windscribe service and inviting friends. It's a great way to bring even more data to your free pool. Try Windscribe for free today

ProtonVPN Free

Number of servers: 628

Server Locations: 44

Maximum Supported Devices: 1

IP Addresses: N/A

Key feature: There is no data limit each month, which means that you can keep all of your web traffic secure for free.

ProtonVPN comes from the same folks that are behind ProtonMail which offers secure encrypted email. The company is based out of Switzerland and puts a security focus on everything it does. Where it stands out in the free VPN space is that there is actually no data limit each month, so you can use as much data while connected to the VPN as you desire, but there are a few other trade-offs that come along with it. You can only be connected to a single device at a time, and there are only three locations available to be connected to. In addition, ProtonVPN deprioritizes free users, which means that you will notice slower speeds in comparison to what paid customers are receiving from the service. There is no P2P support either. ProtonVPN does have a strict no logging policy, and you need nothing more than just an email address to get started with it. There are no ads on the website or any of the clients. If you find that the speeds during peak times are just a little too slow for you, it may be worth considering an upgrade, but for most the free package will do just fine.

ProtonVPN Free From the creators of the secure and encrypted ProtonMail comes ProtonVPN. There are no data limits here, but free users are deprioritized in favor of paid ones during peak usage times. Try ProtonVPN for free today

Hide.me

Number of servers: 1,400

Server Locations: 55

Maximum Supported Devices: 1

IP Addresses: N/A

Key feature: There are no data logs or ads when using it.

With Hide.me you get 2GB of data per month on the free plan, which is less generous than some others but still provides enough for the few times you may really need to use it. You can only connect one device at a time with the free plan, and there are only three server options available (Netherlands, Singapore, and Canada). This may make it a little less useful, depending on what your needs from a VPN are. The company promises it does not keep logs of its users, nor does it show ads. It's a great way to get started with a VPN to see if it's the right fit for you, but may not be the best option for those data-gobbling folks who want to keep connecting to random servers around the world.

Hide.me VPN You don't get a ton of data, but you aren't tracked and there are no logs to be found here. This is a solid choice for thos in need of smartphone protection for when browsing while out and about. Try Hide.me for free today

Speedify

Number of servers: 2,500

Server Locations: 70+

Maximum Supported Devices: 5

IP Addresses: N/A

Key feature: It's right in the name. Speed is the big focus here and the company uses some interesting technology to help keep it fast (and secure).

You like it when things go fast, right? Well so does Speedify, and that's what the company's main goal is (in addition to adding security to your connections). Speedify claims that by using all of the available internet connections, including Ethernet and a tethered mobile connection it can offer faster "turbocharged" speeds. With the free plan you get access to all of Speedify's 50+ server locations, which is the same as what the paid plan offers. Unfortunately, free users only get 5GB of data per month for the first month, and then 1GB a month after that. It's definitely worth checking Speedify out if you are concerned about how fast your data is on VPN, though do make note of the trade-offs to get you that extra speed.

Speedify Speed is the name of the game, and something that Speedify excels in. You also get all the great safety and security additions from other VPNs as though, so don't worry. Try Speedify for free today

SurfEasy (Opera Free VPN)

Number of servers: 1,000

Server Locations: 25

Maximum Supported Devices: 5

IP Addresses: N/A

Key feature: It's built in to the Opera browser (where you get unlimited data each month) and can be used everywhere else with smaller data bucket.

SurfEasy comes from the team behind the Opera web browser. This is both a standalone VPN and built right into the browser, and that's where things get a bit confusing. When you are using the built-in option, there are no data limits within the browser, though if you are using the standalone option you only get 500MB per month. Free users can connect up to five devices at the same time, and the app itself is very user-friendly. Testing has shown that depending on which server you connect to speeds can be a bit hit or miss, so you may need to toggle around to see what works best for you. If you are looking for something built right into a tool you use every single day, you may want to move over to Opera's browser and VPN.

SurfEasy You can use this both in the Opera web browser and on its own, though you get an unlimited amount of data when you use it in the browser. Maybe it's time to switch up your browser and try a new VPN. Try SurfEasy for free today