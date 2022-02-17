Best Fitbit Luxe bands Android Central 2022

If you're captivated by the market's most stylish fitness tracker, make sure you find the best Fitbit Luxe band for your needs. Whether you're headed outdoors, to the gym, or have a formal event to attend, there are many options. The Fitbit Luxe is one of the latest trackers from the company, so it has a lot to offer in terms of features and fashion. We've rounded up some of the best options for you to explore!

Endless options : Maledan Silicone Fitbit Luxe Band (6-pack) Staff Pick If you like having plenty of options to choose from, this six-pack of bands might be just what you need. You can't beat the value, but more importantly, these bands are designed for superior comfort. The silicone material is durable and stain-resistant, so it can withstand daily workouts. The sturdy buckle & fail-safe loops keep your tracker secure. $16 at Amazon Classic comfort : Fitbit Luxe Classic Band If you're like most people and you plan to use your wearable for fitness tracking, you want a comfy band that will be gentle and lightweight on your skin. Fitbit's classic band is a great choice. Did we mention you can take it for a swim, too? It comes in a few different color options to match your style, including Lunar White, Black, Orchid, and Peony. $30 at Fitbit Stretchy and cozy : Mtozon Elastic Nylon Fitbit Luxe Band Are you tired of uncomfortable bands that suffocate your wrist? Look no further! These Fitbit Luxe bands from Mtozon are stretchy and cozy, so your skin will thank you. The bands are made of 100% elastic woven polyester and come in solid colors as well as pattern designs. The stainless steel buckle is lightweight yet strong, so your band will never fall off. $10 at Amazon Perfectly durable : Fitbit Luxe Woven Band Some fitness enthusiasts prefer a band with a bit more heft to it. The best Fitbit Luxe band for durability is the company's woven band. It's soft to the touch while still being tough enough to withstand high-intensity workouts. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, your wrist will be in good shape. The color options include Slate and Hibiscus, $35 at Amazon

$35 at Fitbit Stylish and flexible : Fitbit Luxe Stainless Steel Mesh Band When you're headed out to a formal event, you don't have to leave your fitness tracker behind. Several stylish bands ensure you'll look fashionable as ever, including this gorgeous stainless steel mesh band from Fitbit. It's made of lightweight, flexible material with a magnetic adjustable clasp. Your color choices include Platinum and Soft Gold. $80 at Amazon

$80 at Fitbit Double the fashion : Koreda Stainless Steel Metal + Mesh Woven Fitbit Luxe Band (2-pack) Elevate your sense of style with this two-pack of bands from Koreda. The color options are black, silver, and gold. The metal band has a durable double buckle for maximum security. You can even remove links to adjust the length of the band, too. The mesh woven band is sleek and flexible with a strong magnetic clasp to prevent loosening. $20 at Amazon Chic and unique : Fitbit Luxe Premium Horween Leather Band If you want to stand out from the crowd, be sure to check out this premium Horween leather band. It offers a unique double wrap design made of premium materials that keep you looking chic at all times. This is the best Fitbit Luxe band for style icons. The three fabulous color options include Sunrise, Black, and Earth Grey Croc. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Fitbit Premium quality : VEAQEE Leather Fitbit Luxe Band If you'd prefer a more affordable and practical leather band, this option from VEAQEE might be a perfect fit. There are several colors, including red, black, white, and brown. The genuine leather has gorgeous stitching details that make this band even more appealing. Don't forget the polished stainless steel buckle that keeps your band secure. $10 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Luxe bands: Take your pick

As one of the company's latest fitness trackers to hit the market, there are many different band options to choose from. Whether you prefer to buy a band directly from Fitbit or you'd rather check out the third-party options, there's plenty more where that came from. Some bands are designed for fitness enthusiasts with an active lifestyle, while others are more elegant and work perfectly for special occasions.

The best Fitbit Luxe band for casual daily wear that will also come in handy for high-intensity workouts is the six-pack of Maledan silicone bands. Not only will you have a rainbow of color options to pick from, but these bands will feel extremely soft and comfortable on your wrist. You'll never have to worry about losing your device thanks to the sturdy buckle design that keeps it in place all day long.

Those who are seeking a premium option might prefer the Koreda two-pack, which comes with a stainless steel metal band as well as a stainless steel mesh woven band. Both of these bands make it easy for you to wear your tracker as a fashion accessory. Whether you have an important work meeting or a fancy dinner on your calendar, these bands will keep you looking sharp. As you can see, there's no shortage of options to choose from when shopping for a Fitbit Luxe band!