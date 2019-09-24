Best Fire TV Edition Televisions Android Central 2019

By now almost everyone has heard of or has purchased a Fire TV box, stick, or some similar competing product from Roku or Apple. If not, you likely own a "smart TV" with certain apps built-in. The Fire TV Edition sets bridge the gap between these devices and make your entertainment delivery more seamless. Our overall favorite is the Toshiba LF711U20 series, which is available in several manageable sizes and is an affordable entry into the 4K world of Fire TVs. There are a lot of other great choices too though, so let's take a look.

Toshiba was one of the first TV manufacturers that Amazon partnered with to make its Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and the company makes some of the most affordable ultra high definition sets on the market. The LF711U20 line brings the full Fire TV operating system experience to your TV without the need for a separate stick or set-top box. The standard Fire TV apps like Prime Video and Netflix are included, and you can download hundreds of other apps, games, and Amazon Channels like HBO, Cinemax, and Starz. This line of 4K Fire TV Edition sets is available in 43, 50, and 55-inch versions, starting at affordable price points. Some of the variants have Dolby Vision included as well, and all are equipped with an Amazon Alexa Voice Remote, so you can issue commands to the Amazon smart assistant for navigating the TV interface or calling up a particular movie, show, or app. Pros: Fire TV experience built-in

Most sizes come with Dolby Vision

Continuous updates

Affordable price points Cons: Screens are LED, not OLED

Some customers have audio complaints

Best Overall Toshiba LF711U20 Series 4K UHD for all The Toshiba line of 4K UHD Fire TV Edition sets are a great value if you're looking for an integrated smart TV experience at a competitive price. From $250 at Amazon

Best Affordable Option: Toshiba LF221U19 Series

If you are looking for a smart TV in the Amazon ecosystem but either don't care about 4K UHD resolution or you just want to save a little bit of money, then these HD Fire TV Editions from Toshiba are worthy of your consideration. They come in 32 or 49-inch versions and are particularly ideal for bedrooms, apartments, or smaller spaces in general. Even though the resolution on these sets is not as high as the 4K UHD models, you still get all of the Fire TV OS goodies that you would on the higher-spec TVs. You get an Amazon Alexa Voice Remote, which you can use to operate the TV, search for shows, and control your smart home devices. You also get the benefit of automatic software updates. Pros: Great value

Sizes are ideal for smaller spaces

All of the apps and services of 4K UHD versions

Automatic software updates Cons: Lower resolution

Sizes top out at 49 inches

Best Affordable Option Toshiba LF221U19 Series Outstanding entry price The Toshiba HD line of Fire TV Edition sets bring all of the smarts of the higher resolution TVs to an even more affordable price point. From $160 at Amazon

Best for the Game Room: Insignia DF710NA19 Series

Like the Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition sets, Insignia's 4K series starts at a very affordable price point for a 43-inch model, and is available in 50 and 55-inch versions as well. As with the other TVs on this list, you get the full-featured Fire TV operating system as well as an Alexa Voice Remote to control your smart TV. The familiar Fire TV experience is easy to navigate with the remote in the traditional way too, of course, and watching the latest episodes of Jack Ryan or the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is so enjoyable on that ultra-high-definition screen with over eight million pixels. This is a great TV to play video games on as well — the colors just really POP! It also has a low input lag, and a good response time, which also makes it great for gaming. Pros: Amazing entry price

Easy-to-use Fire TV operating system

Multiple sizes available Cons: Not OLED

Remote quick use buttons may not be helpful

Best for the Game Room Insignia DF710NA19 Series Another great 4K UHD set If you are unable to pick up the Toshiba or just want a different alternative, you can't go wrong with this high-end Insignia Fire TV Edition set. From $250 at Amazon

Best for the Dorm Room: Insignia DF310NA19 Series

This lower-end Fire TV Edition series by Insignia has a great starting price comparable to an Echo Show, and comes in smaller sizes that are just perfect for smaller spaces, including 24 and 32 inches for the 720p resolution sets. Alternatively, you can get a full HD 1080p version at 39 inches for just a bit more. Some may complain that the resolution on these screens is not as good as the 4K ones, and technically, they're correct. However, with the size of the TVs and where they're likely to be placed, you shouldn't notice any grainy pictures or distortion. In fact, I'd say these are the perfect sets for an office, kids room, or dorm room! Pros: Best price point for Fire TV Edition sets

Competitive with Fire TV Cube pricing

Smaller size options Cons: Starts at just 720p

1080p is under 40-inches

Best for the Dorm Room Insignia DF310NA19 Series Insta-buy Insignia If you're looking for an extremely affordable smart TV, it's hard to pass on these. The full set rivals the price of most set-top boxes. From $140 at Amazon

Best German Option: Grundig Fire TV Editions

At the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin, Amazon debuted a number of updates to the Fire TV line, including the expansion of the Fire TV Edition program to Europe. For the German market, Amazon partnered with longtime German electronics manufacturer Grundig to make its Fire TV Edition sets for Europe's largest economy. Grundig is going to start out with HD and UHD versions of the smart TVs, and will be the first manufacturer to roll out an OLED model later this year. The OLED model will also be one of the first with hands-free Alexa controls. This means you can shout out to the TV to ask Alexa to do things like change the channel or check on your Ring doorbell... something you needed an Echo or Alexa Voice Remote to do previously. This would be the first Fire TV Edition available with the high contrast OLED screen technology, so if you are in Germany and can pick one up, we highly recommend it (and are über jealous that we can't!). Amazon says they are taking preorders now on Amazon.de, and the set will retail for a hefty price tag. Pros: Fire TV Editions now available in Germany

OLED option available soon Cons: Only available in Germany, for now

OLED model is very expensive

Hands-free Alexa only on OLED model

Best German Options Grundig OLED Fire TV Editions Über awesome Our German friends can now enjoy the Fire TV Edition experience thanks to these models from Grundig. From €350 at Amazon.de

Best U.K. Options: JVC Fire TV Editions

At the same IFA event in Berlin, Amazon announced it would be bringing the Fire TV Edition line to the U.K. for the first time. Starting later this year, the smart TVs will be available on Amazon.co.uk, and they are currently available for preorder at the Currys PC World chain. The JVC models will share the same Fire TV Edition experience as the other sets on this list and will come in at least three versions at first, including 40, 49, and 55-inch options with support for 4K UHD. There is no word yet on the pricing for the larger models, but we expect that to start showing up on the U.K. Amazon pages soon. Pros: Fire TV Editions now available in the U.K.

Competitive entry pricing

Available now at some U.K. retailers Cons: Only available in the U.K., for now

No OLED options

Not immediately available on Amazon U.K. site