Chromebooks are perfect on-the-go computers for a lot of people, but sometimes you just want to sit down, relax, and do your thing with a big display. That's why almost every laptop, regardless of what software is running on it, has some sort of port to send video out to an external display.

And connecting it all together really couldn't be easier. You really only need three things: your Chromebook, your monitor, and a cable that can plug into each. Chrome makes using desktop peripherals dead simple, and we've had a close look at exactly what you need to do and how you can get started.

Using your Chromebook with an external monitor, mouse and keyboard

That's the easy part. Sometimes making sure you buy the right thing is the hard part. Nobody wants to spend money they didn't need to spend or find out there was a better option or even the "perfect" option out there and they didn't see it. We can help! Here's a rundown of the best monitors for your Chromebook no matter what or how you need it.

Best 4K monitor: BenQ PD3200U

You'll find monitors from BenQ on any best of list even if you're not completely familiar with the name, and the PD3200U is one of the best displays the company has ever built.

Designed for digital content creation, the PD3200U has a 20 million:1 dynamic contrast ratio, to give you the blackest blacks and the whitest whites and specialized display modes with tools like Darkroom mode or Low-Blue light mode to make sure the screen looks exactly how you want it. The monitor can even act as a KVM switch if you need to connect more than one computer of any kind.

The BenQ PD3200U comes in around $800, which isn't a bad price for a 32-inch 4K display with all these features.

Best 1080p monitor: ASUS VE278H

Manufacturers can do amazing things with the tried and true 1080p panel and the ASUS VE278H is a testament to that. An amazing 50,000,000:1 contrast ratio starts the list of great features, as well as Video Intelligence Technology, an ASUS feature that lets you connect just about any multimedia device as an input rounds it up.

The best feature of a 1080p monitor is the price and you'll love what you get for just $180 with the ASUS VE278H.

Best smaller monitor: Acer G226HQL

Don't have a lot of space on your desk but still want something bigger than the 12-inch display on your Chromebook? Acer's G226HQL can help.

Its 21-inch footprint means it won't take up a lot of space and the 1080p panel looks incredibly sharp at this smaller size. The Acer G226HQL doesn't have the most features of any monitor out there, but the size is right if you're short on room and the price is perfect at $90.

Best budget monitor: ASUS VS247H-P

You don't have to spend a lot to get a great monitor and ASUS proves it with the VS247H.

This 24-inch 1080p monitor has the same features as its 32-inch cousin that was our best overall 1080p choice, but when they are packed into the 24-inch size, you will save a lot of money.

The ASUS VS247H-P comes in right around $140, and it's a heck of a lot of monitor at the price.

