Best Docking Stations for Chromebooks Android Central 2019

A docking station for your Chromebook can turn a portable device into a genuine desktop replacement. Usually, you'll find plenty of ports used to handle exchanging data between devices of some sort or another, as well as a display connection so you can plug standard peripherals in and a way to power the other devices being connected. If you need to get your Chromebook connected, these are the best docking stations.

Do you need a docking station?

Docking stations are usually associated with a desktop environment, as they are one of those things that generally stays put when you're on the move. They do a great job at it, too — our staff choice, the WAVLINK Universal Laptop Dock, provides you with a full desktop experience by simply connecting a single USB cable. The most significant difference between a dock and a hub, outside of devices like the EUASOO USB C Hub, is how power is handled; hubs tend not to power your Chromebook while a docking station will.

All of the products on this list work great to enhance or expand your Chromebook, but you might be better served with a more portable hub if you don't spend much time in one place. Chromebooks were designed to be mobile, after all!

