There are a lot of decent deals if you're interested in buying a NAS for Cyber Monday, and if you are picking up a new NAS or need to increase the storage in your current enclosure, you will need hard drives.

Thankfully, both Seagate and Western Digital make hard drives tailored for use in NAS enclosures. What makes these hard drives stand out is that they come with vibration resistance and other safeguards to ensure they hold up just fine within a storage enclosure, and they deliver long-term reliability. These are the best Cyber Monday NAS hard drive deals.

Best Cyber Monday NAS hard drive (HDD) deals