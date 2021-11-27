There are a lot of decent deals if you're interested in buying a NAS for Cyber Monday, and if you are picking up a new NAS or need to increase the storage in your current enclosure, you will need hard drives.

Thankfully, both Seagate and Western Digital make hard drives tailored for use in NAS enclosures. What makes these hard drives stand out is that they come with vibration resistance and other safeguards to ensure they hold up just fine within a storage enclosure, and they deliver long-term reliability. These are the best Cyber Monday NAS hard drive deals.

Best Cyber Monday NAS hard drive (HDD) deals

Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS HDD | $30 off The IronWolf is the best NAS drive in the market today. I've used these drives in my NAS enclosures for over three years now, and they are ideally suited for 24/7 use. The 10TB option is the sweet spot for storage: it spins at 7200rpm, has a 300 terabyte/written endurance, has a 256MB cache, and comes with a three-year warranty. $270 at Amazon WD Red Plus 14TB NAS HDD | $49 off The WD Red Plus series is a decent choice if the IronWolf pick is sold out or if you need more storage. This particular option is a CMR drive that works at 5400rpm and comes with a 180 terabyte/written rating, and you get a 512MB cache and three-year warranty. $481 at Amazon WD Easystore 14TB HDD | $220 off The WD Easystore is an enclosure of its own, but you can remove the housing to access the internal hard drive and use that in your NAS. The white-label hard drive that's in the Easystore is a helium option that is built for long-term use, and the value on offer makes this a fantastic choice. $200 at Best Buy Toshiba N300 12TB NAS HDD | $63 off Toshiba's N300 is also a standout option if you're looking for a NAS hard drive. The 12TB N300 is ideal for home and small business users, and comes with a 7200rpm drive with a 180 terabyte/written rating, three-year warranty, and a built-in sensor to account for the inherent vibrations within a NAS. $295 at Amazon