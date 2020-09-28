T-Mobile takes first place

There's never going to be a perfect wireless carrier for everyone but for most people, T-Mobile seems to be getting it right. J.D. Power ranks T-Mobile highest compared to Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint in its 2020 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Study. It's worth noting that this report came out before T-Mobile purchased Sprint and Sprint results were tracked separately.

While not directly about customer service, Consumer Reports and the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) also named T-Mobile highest in overall customer satisfaction.

It's certainly possible to get great customer service with another provider but this year, T-Mobile stands ahead. It remains to be seen how Sprint's consistently low scores will impact the T-Mobile brand overall but if it can keep investment up and continue to improve its services, T-Mobile may be able to hold onto its lead.

MVNOs can focus on the customer experience