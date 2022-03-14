Best controllers for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 2022
By Jennifer Locke published
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a big phone, but there are some great controllers that fit it.
Mobile gaming continues to grow around the world, but even the best Android controllers aren't one size fits all. With new phones comes new requirements, and that's certainly the case with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. With dimensions of 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm, it can be difficult finding a mobile controller that supports it. Sometimes even being just a millimeter off means a controller's useless.
Luckily, there are several excellent choices on the market that fit the bill — and the Galaxy S22 Ultra — perfectly.
Best controllers for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Razer Raiju Mobile
Razer makes some of the best gaming accessories in the business, and it went all out with the Razer Raiju Mobile. With hair trigger mode, extra remappable buttons, and a mobile app, it's one of the best mobile controllers you can get.
Gamesir X2 Bluetooth
The Gamesir X2 Bluetooth controller turns your phone into a Nintendo Switch of sorts. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a max length of 173mm, it's perfect for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It even fits most phones with cases.
PowerA Moga XP5-X Plus
If you want to use a traditional controller but don't want to find a clip that fits it, there's the PowerA Moga XP5-X Plus. It's lightweight, has extra mappable buttons, and a phone clip built in that can fit the wide body of the Galaxy S22.
8BitDo Pro 2 Controller Clip
If you already have the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller for Android, then you'll want to upgrade it with this phone clip specifically designed for it. Now you get the best of both worlds: a proper controller and an easy way to prop up your phone.
Choosing the right controller
Most of the best Android controllers support Bluetooth compatibility because that means they can usually fit more phones. Something like the Razer Kishi, for example, which uses a USB-C connection, doesn't fit the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
When it comes to choosing the right controller for you, provided you know that it supports your phone, it's all about personal preference. A controller like the Gamesir X2 Bluetooth mimics the design of a Nintendo Switch, and while some people may prefer that, others will want a more traditional design. That's where a controller like the PowerA Moga XP5-X Plus comes in.
Keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still relatively new, so companies may be in the process of creating new controllers that are compatible with it. And if you already have a DualSense or Xbox controller and don't want to spend a ton of money, it's perfectly fine to just grab a separate controller clip that attaches to it. You don't always need to buy a $50 or even $100 mobile controller to get the best experience.
With games like Apex Legends Mobile, Valorant Mobile, and more popular franchises on the horizon, now's definitely the time to invest in a mobile controller or phone clip. Just remember that not all games may feature controller support.
Jennifer Locke is Android Central's Games Editor and has been playing video games nearly her entire life. You can find her posting pictures of her dog and obsessing over PlayStation and Xbox, Star Wars, and other geeky things on Twitter @JenLocke95.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.