If you're spending $1000 or more on the Galaxy S8 Plus, you're probably going to want to show it off — but you're also going to want to protect your new phone with a case. A clear case offers the best of both worlds, letting you keep your phone's design unobstructed but protected by rugged TPU. We've rounded up the best options for the Galaxy S10+ and they range from premium options like the OtterBox Symmetry and more affordable options like the Spigen Liquid Crystal. Find the right case that fits your personality and your budget!

Another fun option that a clear case offers is the ability to customize the look of your phone with cutout pictures or stickers slipped between the case and your phone — and the Galaxy S10+ sure is a nice, big canvas for that creativity. Get bored of that look? Swap the photo out for something else or go back to admiring you phone's views. The Spigen Liquid Crystal is my personal pick for clear cases and offers the best great value, as does the Ringke Fusion.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.