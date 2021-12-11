Best speakers for Chromebooks 2022

Chromebooks are great for tasks such as working in Google Docs or doing a little web surfing, but with many models having fancy swiveling hinges that stand like an easel, they also make for excellent movie screens. Streaming video is a great way to use your Chromebook, but there's one caution: the sound often sucks. And it's not an entry-level Chromebook pet peeve either, as you'll see the same issue on some of the best Chromebooks as well. Understandably, it's hard to include decent-sounding speakers in a slim and light laptop design. However, the solution (thankfully) is easy: external speakers. Here is a selection of the best Chromebook speakers that not only sound great, but will also work with your machine without any fuss.

Portable bluetooth booming sound Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 6 $295 at Amazon The Harmon/Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy. Its booming bass and sound clarity are staples of the Harmon/Kardon experience, and the ability to connect to not only your Chromebook but to a second device, such as a mobile phone to take calls, is invaluable. The speaker also comes with eight hours of battery life per charge, so it's great for parties. Did I forget to mention that you can set two of these speakers up in a stereo configuration using the HK Connect app? Simple and clean Cyber Acoustics CA-2014 Multimedia Speakers $12 at Amazon These basic speakers from Cyber Acoustics are a great way to get more sound from your Chromebook without breaking the bank. There aren't any extras or fancy tricks here — just a good set of plug-and-play speakers for a great price. Plus, they're small so that they won't take up a lot of space on your desk. Best portable pick OontZ Angle 3 Ultra $34 at Amazon If you want something with oomph, but small enough to take in your pocket, the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra should be on your radar. The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra has a 100-foot Bluetooth range and can be set up for wireless stereo audio. It packs a sturdy 20-hour playtime on one charge, or you can also hook up the speaker to your Chromebook via 3.5 mm aux cable for passive audio. Get your bass here Cyber Acoustics CA-3602 2.1 Sound System $40 at Amazon A stylish and surprisingly loud (30 watts with 62 watts peak) set of speakers will separate stereo audio nicely, and the included 5.25-inch ported subwoofer sits out of sight and pumps out the bass. Set up is easy: You simply connect the control puck to your Chromebooks 3.5 mm audio port. Convenient volume and bass controls, as well as a master on/off switch, are built into the control pod, so all the adjustments are at your fingertips. THX immersion Logitech Z623 400 Watt Home Speaker System $120 at Amazon If your Chromebook is the main piece of your home office setup, you're going to need some quality speakers to go with them. The Logitech Z623 is a THX-certified 2.1 stereo speaker set that connects to your Chromebook via 3.5 mm audio cable, and it can bring your music and movies to life with studio-quality audio. Surround sound ... because why not? Logitech Surround Sound Speaker Z506 $384 at Amazon Okay, this might be overkill for a typical Chromebook, but if you have a high-end Chromebook that can handle 4K video, such as the Lenovo Yoga c630, it makes a bit more sense. The z506 connects via 3.5 mm input, meaning no delay in transmitting audio. This makes it perfect for a home office setting when you're just relaxing, listening to music, or streaming a movie after a long day's work.

If we're making some suggestions ...

None of these speakers are bad choices. Absolutely none. However, based on your needs, you would be tempted to go in a particular direction when picking the "perfect" speaker choice for your Chromebook or Chromebook setup.

If you're looking for portability with quality sound from a tried and true brand, Samsung's Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 6 should be your go-to. The bass kicks — and I mean kicks. Just one of these speakers has enough sound to fill a medium-sized room, and its carrying handle makes it easy to transport.

If you're looking for the simplest of simple hookups: Cyber Acoustics' CA-2014 multimedia speakers are here for you. They're small, compact, and unassuming. They're the epitome of "keep It simple, stupid," and that's why you'll love these speakers. They're simplicity at its finest.

If you're eyeing to make the Chromebook the centerpiece of your home office, check out Logitech's Z623 2.1 stereo speakers. The Z623 offers THX-certified sound to enhance the audio from whatever you're watching or listening to on your Chromebook, with crisp bass that will certainly shake the room.