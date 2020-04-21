Best Chromebook Sleeves Android Central 2020

Chromebooks continue to grow in popularity due to their portability, lower price point compared to other laptops, and improvements to Chrome OS. These have truly become laptop replacements, but it's always important to protect your investment. We have found the best Chromebook sleeves that you can get.

Pick what works for you

It can be tough trying to find the best sleeve to keep your Chromebook protected while you are traveling. However, the AmazonBasics Sleeve is a great no-nonsense option as there are no additional pockets, but a soft exterior and a wide range of sizes make this an easy pick.

Those looking for a bit more versatility may want to look at the Timbuk2 Stealth Folio. On the opposite side of the fence, the Stealth Folio has a slew of pockets to store extra valuables, along with the capacity for a 13-inch Chromebook. Once it has been packed, there is an outer zipper to keep everything locked into place while you're on the go.