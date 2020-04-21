Best Chromebook Sleeves Android Central 2020
Chromebooks continue to grow in popularity due to their portability, lower price point compared to other laptops, and improvements to Chrome OS. These have truly become laptop replacements, but it's always important to protect your investment. We have found the best Chromebook sleeves that you can get.
- Bare bones: AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve Case
- All the pockets: Timbuk2 Stealth Folio
- Use the handle: ProCase Notebook Sleeve
- Keep water out: Egiant Water Resistant Sleeve
- Premium zippers: CAISON Laptop Sleeve Case
- Protective versatility: V Voova Protective Sleeve with Handle
- Soft touch: HOMIEE Felt Laptop Sleeve
- Super shockproof: Lymmax Shockproof Sleeve
- Like a turtle shell: Nacuwa Hard Laptop Sleeve
- Slim and snug fit: Tomtoc 360
- All the colors: MOSISO Water Repellent Neoprene Bag with Small Case
- Special zipper: Inateck Briefcase Cover
Bare bones: AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve CaseStaff Pick
The AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve case is great for those who want a no-nonsense laptop sleeve. There are no additional pockets, and this sleeve's size ranges from 7 inches up to 17.3 inches, depending on the size of your Chromebook.
All the pockets: Timbuk2 Stealth Folio
Timbuk2 makes fantastic backpacks for your technology, and the Stealth Folio does the same if you want something more portable. This Sleeve will not only house up to a 13-inch Chromebook, but it has an array of pockets for your accessories. There are even pen slots and a few specialized hooks to keep your cables organized.
Use the handle: ProCase Notebook Sleeve
The Notebook Sleeve from ProCase looks more professional than other cases without going overboard with something like leather. This sleeve also has a retractable handle so you can carry your Chromebook easier. Along with coming in three different colors, the ProCase Sleeve also has three different sizes ranging from 12 inches up to 15.6 inches.
Keep water out: Egiant Water Resistant Sleeve
When choosing a sleeve for your Chromebook, one consideration should be whether it is water-resistant. The Egiant Sleeve is a great pick to combat the element since it's water-resistant while also sporting two additional pockets. Sizes for the Egiant sleeve range from 11.6 inches all the way up to 15.4 inches and come in three different colors.
Premium zippers: CAISON Laptop Sleeve Case
A major annoyance with laptop sleeves is that the zippers tend to get caught and break. There is no need to worry about that with the CAISON Laptop Sleeve as its premium zippers have been tested to combat those issues. This sleeve comes in many different sizes starting at 10 inches and ranging up to 15.6 inches while coming in 10 different colors.
Protective versatility: V Voova Protective Sleeve with Handle
The V Voova Sleeve not only comes with a handle but also has two separate pockets for extra storage. This sleeve is slim enough to fit in your existing bag, is made from waterproof nylon, and has a plush lining to keep your Chromebook looking good. With sizes ranging from 11 inches to 15.6 inches, the V Voova Sleeve will fit just about any Chromebook.
Soft touch: HOMIEE Felt Laptop Sleeve
Instead of the traditional slip-style sleeve, the HOMIEE Laptop Sleeve looks more like an executive envelope. This gray felt case will keep your Chromebook protected, and there is even an additional pouch to house various accessories. There are five different color options to choose from, and you can fit as small as a 13-inch Chromebook and as large as a 15.6-inch option.
Super shockproof: Lymmax Shockproof Sleeve
Lymmax's Shockproof Sleeve was designed with those clumsy folks out there in mind. The outer shell is shockproof, while the velcro fastener will keep your Chromebook from accidentally flying out if it gets dropped. The sizes range from 13 inches to 15.6 inches and there are four color options to choose from.
Like a turtle shell: Nacuwa Hard Laptop Sleeve
The Nacuwa Hard Laptop Sleeve has size options ranging from 9.7 inches all the way up to 15 inches, so you can get the right case based on whatever Chromebook you have. The hard outer shell protects against impacts and drops, while also repelling water. Nacuwa even included a few inner pockets so you can take everything you need with you.
Slim and snug fit: Tomtoc 360
Although the Tomtoc 360 was designed with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in mind, it still makes for a great Chromebook sleeve. This case is capable of housing up to a 13-inch laptop while providing an oversized accessory pocket on the front. On the inside of the sleeve, you'll find a thick plush lining to keep your Chromebook looking great.
All the colors: MOSISO Water Repellent Neoprene Bag with Small Case
MOSISO's Neoprene Bag is great to store your Chromebook away. The company includes a small accessory pouch, and with 25 different colors to choose from, you're sure to find one to match your style. Plus, the sizes range from 11.6 inches all the way up to 16 inches, making it so you can find the perfect-sized sleeve.
Special zipper: Inateck Briefcase Cover
At first glance, the Inateck Briefcase Cover doesn't look much different than other Chromebook sleeves. However, this cover is a bit unique since it offers a side-zipper design that makes it extremely difficult to accidentally drop your Chromebook. Sizes range from 12.3 inches, all the way up to 16 inches, perfect for any-sized Chromebook.
Two-in-one: OMOTON Laptop Sleeve with Stand
Ergonomics are all the rage nowadays, from standing desks to laptop stands and more. The OMOTON Laptop Sleeve not only functions as a great Chromebook sleeve but has an additional bonus. You can fold the front flap and prop your Chromebook up, relieving pressure on your wrists and removing the need to take a laptop stand with you.
Ultra-soft liner: Lacdo 360
With the Lacdo 360, you'll have size options ranging from 11 inches up to 16 inches. This goes along with the six different colors to choose from. On the outside, you'll find two pockets for various accessories, and the inside has extra-soft padding to help if your Chromebook hits the ground.
Strong like a diamond: Evecase Diamond Foam Sleeve
Diamonds are the strongest mineral you can get, so why not get a Chromebook sleeve that has a diamond pattern? Evecase states this unique design will not only repel water but also adds plenty of necessary shock absorption. Although this sleeve only comes in black, three different sizes are starting at 11.6 inches and going up to 15.6 inches.
Pick what works for you
It can be tough trying to find the best sleeve to keep your Chromebook protected while you are traveling. However, the AmazonBasics Sleeve is a great no-nonsense option as there are no additional pockets, but a soft exterior and a wide range of sizes make this an easy pick.
Those looking for a bit more versatility may want to look at the Timbuk2 Stealth Folio. On the opposite side of the fence, the Stealth Folio has a slew of pockets to store extra valuables, along with the capacity for a 13-inch Chromebook. Once it has been packed, there is an outer zipper to keep everything locked into place while you're on the go.
