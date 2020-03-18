Best Cheap Standing Desks Android Central 2020

If you are physically able to, standing while working — even in short spurts — is one of the best things you can do for your health. The trouble with standing desks is that they are often expensive and replace otherwise perfectly good office furniture. Thankfully, many affordable and flexible standing desk solutions will work great in your existing workspace, or just about anywhere around your home. Our favorite overall is the VariDesk Pro Plus 36 because it sits on top of an existing desk or tabletop, and it is incredibly spacious, sturdy, and adjustable.

VariDesk is one of the most well-known manufacturers of standing desks, but in addition to the stand-alone electronic and manual desks, it also makes several desktop units that you can place on existing workspaces. Out of these, my favorite is hands-down the Pro Plus 36. The unit consists of two levels — an upper section for your laptop and/or monitor(s), and a lower area for your mouse, keyboard, notepad, or whatever else you want. This particular unit is operated by hand, with two claps on each side that you grip down on to raise or lower the desk. This raising mechanism is so fluid and smooth that practically anyone can operate it, regardless of coordination or strength. It's also sturdy. I used one at another job, and I found the thing to be rock solid. It didn't move much when elevated, and I had complete confidence that my laptop and monitor were supported. The most significant downsides to the Pro Plus 36 are its price (it's nearly expensive, and it's not even a full desk), and its weight and size. While it's easy for anyone to operate while in place, getting it up onto the desktop might be a challenge. It comes in at 35 pounds and is at least 36 inches wide and 27 inches deep, so it will take up a sizeable chunk of your existing desk real estate. Pros: Solid and sturdy

Big enough to hold a laptop and monitor

Easy to adjust the height Cons: Very large

Heavy to move

A bit pricey for some

Best All-In-One: SHW Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk

This adjustable electric desk from SHW might be more of what you picture when you think of an open-plan office filled with worker bees at their standing desks, but that image is in your head for a reason. This is an excellent form factor, with a wide tabletop, plenty of legroom, and the ability to raise and lower at will with the push of a button. You can get this desk in many different configurations, sizes, and colors, but I suspect most will opt for the 48-inch or 55-inch rectangular tabletop models. You can choose from finishes in bamboo, black, cherry, and oak colorways to fit the style of your decor. The desk can be adjusted and there are four memory presets to accommodate multiple people or preferences. One of the most significant drawbacks to a desk like this is that you don't have any storage space (apart from a wire cord organizer under the desk), so if you want to keep your stand up desk clutter-free, you'll need to invest in some boxes or other containers. Also, once you put this desk where you want it, it's not that easy to move, as it doesn't come with wheels or casters. Just something to keep in mind as you arrange your home office space! Pros: Electric controls

Clean, classic look

Comes in multiple finishes and sizes

Plenty of tabletop space

Memory presets Cons: No storage options

No wheels or casters to move easily

Best Value: FITUEYES Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Not only is this standing desk a great value, but it's also one of the most versatile and portable options we've seen. At only 20-by-30 inches, this desk takes up very little space on an existing desk or tabletop, and at a mere 20 pounds, it's manageable enough for most people to move from surface to surface. Don't let its smaller form factor fool you; with its non-slip footings and sturdy steel frame, this desk is durable enough for both occasional and daily use. Even at a smaller size than other desks on this list, you can still easily fit a decent-sized computer monitor and laptop side-by-side and have room for a keyboard and mouse as well. The biggest downside is that it could be a little challenging to operate the mechanism to raise or lower the stand — at least in comparison to the VariDesk Pro Plus 36 and its much more fluid movement. Pros: Small footprint

Sturdy construction

Portable

Great price Cons: Raising or lowering requires some strength

30 inches may not be enough for your needs

Most Flexible: SDADI Mobile Standing Desk

This standing desk from SDADI looks like it would fit in well in a hospital as a nurse's mobile workstation, but it is assuredly flexible enough to fit your needs as well. It comes equipped with two desks or platforms that can be independently raised or lowered to suit your work style. You can lower one side for a keyboard and lift the other for a laptop or monitor, or you could even share the desk with a friend, family member, or coworker in a pinch. As its name implies, this desk is not only flexible but mobile as well. It has four wheels or casters on the bottom, so you can easily push it to wherever you want to work at that moment. Get a change of scenery by moving from the home office to the dining room, or chase that natural light from the living room to the back bedroom. Whatever it takes to get your work done and keep you productive! The biggest complaint I have with this desk is that while it's nice to have the two separate platforms, neither sport much room for your gadgets and gear. This is meant more for a mobile, agile worker rather than someone who needs space to spread out. Also, I'm 6'1" and it's just a little on the short side for me. However, if you're below that height, you might love it! Pros: Two adjustable platforms

Four wheels for mobility

Very affordable Cons: Not a ton of workspace

Might not be high enough for taller workers

Cutest Cubby: Stand Steady Joy Desk

Yes, I used the word cutest, and I'm not embarrassed about that. This desk is at a good height of approximately 42 inches and has plenty of room underneath for your legs, computer workstation, trashcan, and whatever else you need to hide down there. There is ample workspace on the main tabletop at 47.25 inches wide by 23.75 inches deep, but that's not even my favorite feature. Often with these spartan standing desks, what you gain in flexibility you lose in utility with things like storage and compartments. That's not the case here. This desk features a riser to put your monitor, lamp, plant, or other accouterments on, and three large cubbies to tuck away notepads and knick-knacks. This desk is available with glass, maple, or white finish and is relatively easy to assemble. The biggest drawback that we've seen with this desk is that it can be a little on the shaky side if it's not supported against a wall or other piece of furniture. However, if it's anchored against something more substantial, you shouldn't notice much of a wobble. Pros: Amble desktop space

Multiple finish options

Cute cubbies for storage

Great design Cons: Maybe wobbly if not adequately anchored

Most Portable: AmazonBasics Foldable Standing Computer Desk

We've already seen some good portable standing desk solutions on this list, but what I like about this option from AmazonBasics is that you get so much for so little. You get a decent amount of desktop space at 36-by-29 inches, two rows of shelving/storage beneath the desk, wheels to move the desk around, and the ability to collapse and fold the desk away when you don't need it. Out of all of these features, I think the wheels and foldability are the most important for many home office uses. Not everyone has the space to keep a desk around all the time, and smaller or more crowded homes may necessitate moving one's workspace around to accommodate the needs and noises of others. Of course, if you can park it in one place, you'll enjoy having the extra storage that those shelves provide. You'll be able to keep some extra supplies around without crowding your desktop. The biggest complaint that we came across was that when lowered to "sitting height," the desk might be a little tall for some users. But for those who use this while standing, it should be just fine. Pros: Wheels for easy movement

Foldable for stowing away

Decent desk space

Two rows of shelves for storage Cons: Maybe a bit tall for seated use

Completely manual operation

Best for School Children: VariDesk Vari Education

Not everyone who needs or wants a standing desk is a working professional or hobbyist; some are children. Whether they're forced home by illness or quarantine, or just prefer to stand while doing their homework, this segment of the population is often overlooked in the office furniture space. Thankfully VariDesk, which has appeared on our list already, has a line of desks purpose-built for young students. This Vari Education Standing School desk is well suited for children ages 5-12. It has an adjustable range of 34-42 inches, and it's 28 inches wide and 22 inches deep. An often overlooked feature of standing desks, this one comes with a dual-level footrest for those fidgety feet. The desktop is also made up of a sealed laminate to stand up to the abuse it will no doubt see in daily usage. In my opinion, the biggest downside to this desk is that your kiddos likely won't be able to adjust the height without some help. It would be ideal if it were as easy to manipulate as the VeriDesk Pro Plus, but that would be a premium feature with a premium price tag. Pros: Made for kids

Adjustable

Dual-level footrest Cons: Higher priced than some alternatives

Not easy for kids to adjust by themselves

Not for older or taller kids