Turning your abode into a smart home isn't an easy process, especially when it comes to your wallet. Fortunately, now that automating your home is no longer a novel concept, there are many reasonably priced smart devices out there for you to upgrade your home with, including smart locks for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to help keep your home as safe as it is convenient. We've gathered together a list of the best cheap smart locks, including some of the top August Smart Locks as well as other affordable choices.

August is one of the best-known smart lock companies in the industry. What makes this one so much less expensive than the other August smart locks is that it doesn't come with internal Wi-Fi like the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock or even a Wi-Fi bridge. As long as you're near enough for your phone's Bluetooth to interact with the lock, you'll be able to open and close this device using the August app. If you really want to, you can purchase the August Wi-Fi Bridge separately, which will allow you to interact with the lock from anywhere as long as you have access to the internet. The bridge also makes it compatible with smart home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The lock is installed on the interior, and while bulky on the inside, you won't be able to tell that a smart lock is even installed on your front door when looking at your house from the street. Using the August app, you'll be able to adjust your settings, give out keys to guests so they can access your home, or track any unlock activity associated with your door. Another key feature is being able to set up auto-lock and unlocking. Basically, the lock can detect when your phone approaches the door and when it leaves and changes its lock positioning accordingly. This feature can be helpful if you're coming home with a large load of groceries and don't want to fumble for your keys or your phone. Pros: Control it with August app

Auto-lock and auto-unlock

Give out guest keys

Track unlock activity Cons: Bulky interior design

Wi-Fi bridge sold separately

Best design: Hornbill Smart Deadbolt

This is the latest model from Hornbill. It sports a sleek pin pad design and installs in place of your current deadbolt. Family members can either type in their specific code to enter the house or can whip out their phones and use the Hornbill app in conjunction with Bluetooth to control the device. As with the August Smart Lock, this one doesn't include built-in Wi-Fi. However, homeowners can purchase the Hornbill Wi-Fi bridge if they decide they want to control the smart lock from anywhere. You'll notice that two metal prongs sticking out from beneath the key slot. That's there in case the batteries die while you're out. If you hold a 9-volt battery to that spot, the device will have enough power for you to type in your code or use your phone to unlock the bolt. It's a nice little safety feature. It should only take you about 20 minutes to get this device installed on your door as far as installation goes. There are handy instructions to help you with the process. Once installed, you'll be able to check the lock's history and adjust the settings via the app. Pros: Pinpad key codes

Control it with app

Track unlock activity

Quick install

Backup in case battery goes out Cons: Wi-Fi bridge sold separately

Best pinpad: Kwikset Smart Code 888

The Kwikset Smart Code 888 is yet another well-priced smart lock. It sports a pin pad and has a relatively simple design, making it stand out much less than some other smart locks. It does have the potential to work with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but as with the other products in this article, you'll need to purchase a hub to make that work. When the hub is in place, you'll be able to open the lock using your app, the pin pad, or your key. Choose from the three color options to best match your door. You can even upgrade to the Smart Lock Keypad + Handleset if you want your lock and door handle to perfectly match colors. Just note that there is no battery life indicator on this device, so you'll need to pay attention to the battery on your own. Pros: Keypad codes

Physical key slot

Simple design

Can upgrade to entire handle set

Color options Cons: Requires hub for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, extra features

No battery life indicator

Best value: Wyze Lock WLCKG1

The Wyze Lock is one of the only smart locks on this list to come with a Wi-Fi hub. This means that you'll be able to control the lock from anywhere or control it using a smart assistant. Considering how little this device costs, this is a great deal just on that feature alone. You can adjust the locks settings in the Wyze app. The unit can even be set to auto-lock when you leave the house and auto-unlock when you come back home. If you don't want to replace your current deadbolt, then you'll be happy to know that this one gets put in place over your existing hardware. That means you'll still be able to use your original keys and deadbolt to access the house. It is a little bulky and doesn't have the prettiest design. However, it will definitely get the job done without costing an arm and a leg. Pros: Auto-lock and auto-unlock

Works with existing deadbolt and keys

Comes with Wi-Fi hub Cons: Doesn't have the best design

Best built-in alarm: Schlage Camelot Connect

Anyone looking for a smart lock with an elegant design ought to consider the Schlage Camelot Connect. There are a few different colors to help you match your door. One of the things that makes this lock stand out is that it has a built-in alarm. If someone is tampering with the lock, the alarm will hopefully scare them away. It also has an impressively long battery life, and a yellow light will turn on, letting you know when it needs new batteries. The lock can remember up to 30 different access codes, giving you plenty of options for family members, close friends, or anyone who frequently needs access to your home, like nannies or maids. This feature makes it a helpful lock for a B&B, and you can easily use the app to monitor your lock's activity. However, if you're looking to control it via the internet, you're going to need to invest in the Wink hub or SmartThings hub. Having a hub will also let you control it using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Pros: Built-in alarm

Two color options

Low battery indicator Cons: Requires smart hub to use Wi-Fi

Best fingerprint reader: Ultraloq UL3

Nothing makes you feel cooler than doing something like a spy. This inexpensive smart lock features a keypad and a fingerprint reader that can remember up to 95 fingerprints and 95 codes at a time. That's more than enough slots for use in your home, for a special room at work, or for a neighborhood clubhouse. You can check the history of lock usage by looking at the Ultraloq app. It comes in both Aged Bronze and Satin Nickel, so you can choose the look that you think looks best for your door. As with many other smart locks in this price range, you will need to purchase the Ultraloq Bridge Wi-Fi adapter separately if you want to control the unit using the internet. Pros Keypad and up to 95 codes

Remembers up to 95 fingerprints

Two color options

Features a handle Cons Wi-Fi adapter sold separately

Best low-profile: Ultraloq U-Bolt

This relatively small smart lock features a pin pad that surrounds the key slot. You can either get it in Satin Nickel or Black to better match the look of your home. The unit can be controlled via Bluetooth and the Ultraloq app. Even though it doesn't cost very much, it comes with the Ultraloq Bridge, which enables Wi-Fi controls. Once in place, buyers can lock and unlock their doors using the app from anywhere they have an internet connection. Additionally, this device will work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can enable auto-unlock so that the lock opens when you approach the door with your phone. That's especially helpful when you come back from running errands and your hands are full. If this design catches your interest, it's worth noting that there's also an upgraded version that comes with a fingerprint reader: The U-bolt Pro. Pros Control it with app

Works with smart assistants

Two colors Cons Must purchase Ultraloq Bridge separately

