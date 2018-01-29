Best cases for keeping your Galaxy Tab S3 protected and functional.

There aren't a ton of great Android tablets options out there, but one of the best is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. The Tab S3 includes the S Pen along with the stylish hardware we've all come to expect from Samsung.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 for under $500 on Amazon, and use the $50 in savings to buy a functional cover for your tablet that both protects and props it up to assist with productivity or watching Netflix. Here are your best case options for the Galaxy Tab S3.

Samsung Keyboard Cover

We'll start with Samsung's keyboard accessory for its newest tablet. Offering protection as well as functionality, this case includes Samsung's latest keyboard, featuring chiclet-style keys, along with intuitive POGO pin connectors, which let you set up your tablet in keyboard mode right quick.

Samsung offers a fairly standard look for this keyboard case, featuring a white folding back panel that provides protection for your tablet, while the keyboard is made of gray, physical keys.

While the Galaxy Tab S3 might not be enough to fully replace the functionality of a laptop, this stylish and functional keyboard will let you do more on the go. If adding a keyboard to your tablet is important to you, this is your best option.

Samsung Book Case

Starting out with Samsung's own accessories for its latest tablet, this is the classic folio-style case that offers full-screen protection for storage and travel with a little kickstand-style stand for hands-free media watching.

Because it's designed by Samsung, it includes some really handy features like a magnetic connection that keeps the cover closed and also turns the screen on or off when it's opened or closed. Get yours on Amazon in either black or white for just under $38.

Fintie Keyboard Case

For those looking for a keyboard case at a discount price, Fintie has got you (and your tablet) covered.

This cover includes a Bluetooth keyboard that connects to your Tab S3 magnetically giving you access to a full QWERTY keyboard for all your typing desires.

Unlike other third-party keyboard cases you might have seen, Fintie used classic hard keys like you'd find on a laptop in lieu of those grody silicone keys that can get grimy and gross real quick.

The Fintie keyboard case is available in four colors along with a selection of cool print designs starting at just $32.

ProCase Hard Shell Case

You don't need to spend more than $15 for a reliable case for your tablet. Check out this sleek and stylish case from ProCase. Its a basic folio-style case with a synthetic leather finish. The cover can be folded over to create a kickstand for watching your favorite Netflix shows.

Starting at $12, you can choose your favorite color and rock your Tab S3 in style. It's a great budget option for protecting your Galaxy Tab S3.

Poetic TurtleSkin Rugged Case

Not a huge fan of all this folio cover business, but want something rugged to protect your tablet in case you drop it or it slips off your living room table? Consider the Poetic TurtleSkin case.

Much like a standard case for your phone, the TurtleSkin case is made of silicone material that's both grippy and very shock resistant. On the back, it's got a unique pattern of raised supports helps with grip (and also explains the TurtleSkin name). Most importantly, there are air vents that help keep your Tab S3 cool. You can get yours from Amazon available in four color options starting at just $11.

MoKo Galaxy Tab S3 Slim Folding Cover Case

MoKo's lightweight case for the Galaxy Tab S3 features a premium PU leather exterior that keeps your tablet protected from drops and scuffs, while the interior is lined with soft microfiber material to keep your screen scratch-free. Like most folio cases, you're able to fold the front cover into a viewing stand with multiple angles. The front cover closes with magnets in the corners that allow you to wake your Tab S3 when the front cover is opened, but it won't interfere with the S Pen. The S Pen also gets some attention itself, with MoKo including a stylus loop to ensure your S-Pen stays with your tablet.

All buttons and ports are left exposed so that there won't be any fit issues with your accessories, and there's also a convenient hand strap for one-handed use.

You can get this case in classic single color options or choose from more stylish designs — the choice is yours — for around $11.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case

SUPCASE makes some outstanding rugged cases for phones under its Unicorn Beetle branding, and you should expect the same level of protection for your Galaxy Tab S3 here as well.

SUPCASE offers full-body protection for your tablet, which includes a protective front casing with a built-in screen protector and a raised bezel to keep that beautiful screen protected. On the back, a dual-layer hybrid casing designed with a shock-absorbing TPU bumper will keep your tablet well-protected from any accidental drops and also features a pop-out kickstand for hands-free viewing.

All your ports and buttons are covered to prevent dust and debris from getting in, making this an ideal case for anyone who likes to take their tablet into the great outdoors. It's also available in your chose of color — black, blue, pink, and white — so you can pick the one that fits your style. Get it starting at $20.

BELK Leather Viewing Stand w/ Wallet

Featuring high-quality PU leather, BELK offers a very stylish option for keeping your Tab S3 protected. Your tablet is held in place by the rugged inner shell made of rigid polycarbonate, which leaves ample cutouts around the headphone jack and USB-C charging port.

What also sets this case apart from the others on the list is the slip pockets on the inside cover, which let you store credit cards, business cards or even IDs, along with a pocket for storing cash, passports — whatever you want to have on you at all times. There's also elastic hand strap which lets you confidently hold your tablet with one hand.

This folio case also lets you fold up the front cover as a kickstand for hands-free viewing, and the whole thing is available in a couple stylish colors, all for $13.

How do you keep your tablet safe?

During the first week of owning my first tablet, it slipped out of my hands and landed screen-side down. The display (and my excitement for the new device) was shattered. Have you had any tablet trauma stories that taught you to always keep your devices safe… or are you just careful?

Let us know in the comments!