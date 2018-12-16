The Moto E5 Plus is one of the more "upscale" phones you can buy for under $200 — quite a steal for a capable phone that's powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery. We recommend getting a case to keep your phone safe, and there are some great options available such as the Spigen Rugged Armor or something a bit more slim like the Tudia Arch S Series. There's a good variety of cases available for the Moto E5 Plus, so let's dive in.
Most reliable
Spigen Rugged Armor case
The Spigen Rugged Armor is an easy recommendation for just about any phone it's available for, because it's got a slim one-piece design with reinforced corners. It offers good protection without adding too much bulk to your phone.
Most rugged
Zizo Static Series case
If you love a rugged phone with a ton of colorful accents, feast your eyes on the Zizo Static case. Your Moto E5 Plus will be well protected from Zizo's multiple layers of protection built into this case.
360-degree coverage
Poetic Revolution full body case
Poetic's more rugged contribution to this list includes a front cover that will keep your display free from scratches and scuffs. It's available in the colorful blue style pictures, or in a more traditional all-black look.
Slim and stylish
Poetic Karbon Shield slim fit case
Poetic also offers a slimmer one-piece case made of shock-absorbing TPU. It's got a carbon fiber look on the back that offers good texture for grip and just looks downright cool.
Clearly the best
Tudia Arch S Series clear case
What case list would be complete without a good clear case. Tudia regularly delivers quality cases for Motorola phones, and this slim clear case is a great choice if you like to show off your phone while keeping it protected.
Pocket friendly
J&D Supra wallet case
A wallet case is a great idea because it lets you carry your most important cards, your phone, and some cash all in one place, while also protecting your card from RFID skimmers. A great wallet case at a great price.
Trusted name
Otterbox Prefix Series case
Otterbox is known for making reliably rugged cases that typically cost a bit more. For the Moto E5 Plus, they offer their Prefix Series case which offers a sleeker case that still looks and protects as you'd expect from Otterbox.
Even though the Moto E5 Plus is a budget device it's always worth getting a case for your phone to ensure you can get the most out of your phone without risking damage. The fortunate thing is that you don't have to spend a lot to get yourself a really quality case. The most expensive cases are the Poetic Revolution case and Otterbox but even those are only $20, and both are really great options.
