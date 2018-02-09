What are the best cases for the ASUS Chromebook Flip?

Cases for your ASUS Chromebook Flip come in many styles, from travel bags for business to minimalist sleeves in stylish colors. Take your pick from the cream of the crop.

iPearl mCover hard shell case

This hard shell case from iPearl mCover is ideal for those who want a case for their ASUS Chromebook Flip but don't want to deal with zippers, snaps, or sleeves. The translucent PC material comes in seven color options as well as a clear version.

This two-piece case is easy to snap on and off, and for a reasonable price, you can grab two covers and change up the look of your Chromebook on a regular basis.

iPearl mCover cases won't add loads of bulk but do still act as great protection if you're a little hard on your Chromebook or if your commute is a little less than smooth. Get yours for just $20 on Amazon.

VanGoddy Hydei shoulder bag sleeve

Need a sleek bag for your Chromebook and a few essential accessories? Check out this compact shoulder bag from VanGoddy Hydei.

Made of nylon and neoprene this carrying bag will keep your laptop protected with additional zip-up comparments where you can store your charging accessories, earbuds, or maybe your ID and credit cards if you're traveling. The shoulder strap is optional so you can use it as a standalone bag or as a sleeve to slip into a bigger backpack.

You can get yours in your choice of color for just $19.99.

Evecase Neoprene slim briefcase

Handles are pretty handy. The slim briefcase from Evecase lets you quickly grab your laptop case by the handles when you're in a hurry or lets you tuck them away when the case needs to fit into a larger bag. The Neoprene material keeps your ASUS Chromebook Flip safe from incidental spills or the occasional rainy jaunt.

The secure zipper closure and soft, cushioned interior keep your Chromebook protected, even if your day is keeping you on the run. The front pocket is ideal for cords, paperwork, or even your phone; just keep everything all in one place and you won't waste your day searching for odds and ends.

The Evecase Neoprene slim briefcase comes in six solid colors, or six kid-friendly patterns that are too cute to pass up. Get yours starting at just $17.99.

Navitech canvas laptop sleeve

Canvas is an excellent choice for laptop sleeve material; it's durable and less flexible than other fabrics, so your ASUS Chromebook Flip will stay safe and sound. It comes in solid red, black, or the nautical blue and white stripe pattern pictured here.

It's slim and lightweight enough to toss into another bag if you're traveling or commuting. The secure snap closure won't fly open and the interior pocket is a perfect storage spot for a cord and a USB. The soft fabric lining keeps the exterior of your Chromebook scratch-free, too.

Durable, simple in its design, and made just for the ASUS Chromebook Flip, the canvas laptop sleeve from Navitech is a solid choice. Get yours starting at $15 on Amazon.

Case Star Neoprene sleeve

You want something simple, straightforward, and on the inexpensive side? Look no further than the Neoprene sleeve from Case Star. It comes in eight solid color options that fit like a glove on your ASUS Chromebook Flip.

The zippered closure is secure and the sleeve features just a little bit of extra interior space for bringing along a charging cord. The super slim design will let you tuck the sleeve easily into a backpack or your carry-on luggage and the Neoprene material adds a little barrier against accidental spills.

For a sleeve that's easy on the wallet and an easy choice, Case Star's Neoprene sleeve is it. Get yours for under $10!

AmazonBasics laptop and tablet bag

If you need your ASUS Chromebook Flip to travel well with other accessories and gear, go for the AmazonBasics laptop and tablet bag. It comes in basic black with a removable long shoulder strap that's awfully convenient for travel.

For good measure, go for the slightly larger size featured here; an extra inch or so means it's easier to slide your Chromebook in and out of the bag. The large zippered front pocket holds cords, your phone, your wallet, you name it; the narrower third pocket is perfect for documents.

The AmazonBasics bag is inexpensive and carries your ASUS Chromebook Flip along with all of your essential accessories in safety and go-with-everything-style. Get yours for just $14.

Best case scenario

Are you using one of our top picks for ASUS Chromebook Flip cases? Tell us all about it in the comments below, or shout out with your personal favorite.