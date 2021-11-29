The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is the same winning formula as the Lenovo C330, but it'll get Chrome OS updates until June 2028. Combining that with a 2-in-1 touchscreen, stellar battery life, and durable build makes it a no-brainer for kids.

While there are fancier Chromebooks out there, if you're just wanting to try Chrome OS out, there's nothing better than the Lenovo Flex 3 because it gives you everything you want in a Chromebook while still staying in impulse-buy territory. (If you want a higher quality but smaller gateway to Chrome OS, the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet is still down to $99 at Lenovo).

We're down to the last two hours of Cyber Monday Chromebook deals , and a deal that was sold out this morning is back on the block for you late shoppers. The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is just about the perfect sub-$200 Chromebook for kids, travelers, and anyone needing a solid little laptop; the touchscreen makes interacting with apps and social media a breeze, and the ample port and all-day battery life let you throw it in your bag and head out for a full day of work, no problem.

The Flex 3 features the same chipset and performance as the most popular Chromebook three years running, the Lenovo Chromebook C330. That was the Chromebook I fell back in love with compact Chromebooks on, because it was good, old reliable. If I got bored in my apartment, I could swoop it up and take it to a theme park to write somewhere more fun. (I live at Walt Disney World; where better to test new phones and gadgets, right?)

It's not rated for durability like an education edition Chromebook, but it's just as tough, and mine held up like a champ — right up to the day I sent it to a coworker for his kid to use when the pandemic started. While I wish this was the 64GB model — Amazon had it down to $160, but that deal sold out, too — this is the the Chromebook I've recommended to coworkers and family members this holiday shopping weekend.

"Hey, my kid needs a new Chromebook! What's your pick?" "What's your budget?" "Under $200." "This one right here!"

You have until 1AM Eastern Time to take advantage before this deal turns back into a pumpkin, assuming it doesn't sell out again between now and then.