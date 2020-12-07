You may remember that we didn't see as many Chromebook deals during Prime Day and Black Friday as we did in years past, but Chromebook deals are still coming had and fast as we head into the final stretch of the holiday shopping season. Best Buy's got very good deals right now on three of our top ten Best Chromebooks: the HP Chromebook x360 14c, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. If you need a nice big Chromebook for work — or just want something small to try out Chrome OS on and use as a spare laptop — this deal's for you! Let's start with the biggest discount and the biggest screen:

Great for work and play HP Chromebook x360 14c Save $150 on a powerful, business-class Chromebook From the premium finishes to the hardware and software focus on privacy, to the performance and specs, the x360 14c is great for work (and play). $479 at Best Buy

The HP Chromebook x360 14c is a great machine for getting down to business, whether you're still working at the office or have been working from home. The i3 processor and 8GB of RAM mean that you shouldn't have to deal with dropped tabs or crashed sessions during big video conference calls with dozens of coworkers, and it has front-facing B&O speakers if you're the type to play lots of music or videos on your Chromebook. Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

We saw the 14c down to $379 during a portion of the Black Friday weekend, but it's nice to see it back under $500. The x360 14c earns its $630 regular price tag, so seeing it $150 off is a treat. I'm not sure how long this deal will be lasting this time, so if you're looking for a new workhorse computer for yourself or one of your high schoolers, this is probably the best deal you'll see between now and Christmas. There's only one real knock against the x360 14c: the 14-inch screen isn't the brightest if you tend to take your work outdoors frequently. If that's a dealbreaker, the next deal has the remedy: a nice bright screen with 2K resolution and a productivity-focused 3:2 aspect ratio. Meet the Chromebook I've been missing dearly since I reviewed it this summer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713.

Best screen and storage Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Take $80 off the best Project Athena Chromebook of 2020. This enterprise-ready Chromebook is powerful enough to run Linux apps and streaming game services, and have a 128GB SSD for its storage not only gives you tons of space, but the storage is much faster than the eMMC used in most Chromebooks. The bright 2K touchscreen also has a 3:2 aspect ratio, if you're a fan of that. $549 at Best Buy

I reviewed the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 back in August and I've missed that crisp, beautiful bastard of a screen ever since. I'll be the first to admit that the 3:2 aspect ratio is something you'll either love or hate — all my coworkers adore it because they see further down a webpage without scrolling, but I'm much more a fan of the more standard 16:9 ratio. As a Project Athena Chromebook, we know this laptop is ready for just about everything you can possibly throw at it, from CAD programs and coding suites to game streaming and on-device gaming, once Steam and Google finish optimizing the experience on Chromebooks.

In my review, I called the Spin 713 the Pixelbook successor that Google never gave us, with a long road of support ahead of it and all the ports and power-user could need including an HDMI port for connecting an extra screen without having to dig out an adapter or USB-C hub. Battery life is also exemplary on the Spin 713, especially given the brighter, pixel-packed screen on display here. If you prefer your Chromebook on the smaller side — or you want a tablet but know that Android tablets never get the support life they deserve — there's a third Chromebook deal running on one of the most popular Chromebooks on the market today, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet.

Couch champion Lenovo Chromebook Duet Get a 128GB Duet for the price of the 64GB model. While 64GB of storage would be enough for most normal Chromebooks, the Duet is tailor-made for content consumption — and it lacks a microSD slot — you should grab the 128GB version so you have room for all the comics, videos, and games! $249 at Best Buy

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central