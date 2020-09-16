Best Bluetooth Headsets for Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android Android Central 2020

When it comes to playing games via Microsoft's new beta service, once known as Project xCloud, you'll need the best controllers for Android gaming. There are also a lot of titles to choose from, so be sure to check out the best Game Pass games you can play on your phone. When it comes to audio, though, finding the best bluetooth headset that takes your gaming to the next level can be tough. These are our picks for the best around.

Tons of great Bluetooth headsets for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass launching cloud gaming for Android is a big deal and we're pretty excited about it. As fun as playing console quality games on your phone may be, though, the audio quality of phones may vary. With that in mind, a headset is almost a necessity, and if you want the very best, then the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is your best bet. It's wide range of features and comfortable design make it the best, even with a fairly high price point.

If you're looking for something that won't cost too much, though, then there's plenty of options for you. The SLuB bluetooth headset features some great quality in an affordable package, and even comes equipped with active noise cancelling for those who want to immerse themselves into a game.

While finding gaming headsets that support bluetooth connectivity may be a bit difficult, thankfully there's tons of options for those who need it. Headsets ranging from the JBL Quantum 800 to Hyper X's Cloud MIX headset all offer tons of great features, with price points for every type of consumer being available. No matter which headset you choose, it's hard to make a bad choice here.