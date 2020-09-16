Best Bluetooth Headsets for Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android Android Central 2020
When it comes to playing games via Microsoft's new beta service, once known as Project xCloud, you'll need the best controllers for Android gaming. There are also a lot of titles to choose from, so be sure to check out the best Game Pass games you can play on your phone. When it comes to audio, though, finding the best bluetooth headset that takes your gaming to the next level can be tough. These are our picks for the best around.
- Best overall: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless
- Cancel out the noise: JBL Quantum 800
- Best budget: SLuB Bluetooth Headphones
- More great value: COWIN E7 Active Noise Canceling Headphones
- Multi-use: Creative SXFI AIR
- A comfortable fit: HyperX Cloud MIX
Best overall: SteelSeries Arctis Pro WirelessStaff Pick
The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is one of the best choices for when it comes to Bluetooth gaming headsets. While the price point is extremely high, it comes packed with features, and has some of the best audio that a gaming headset can provide. For those looking to transition over from mobile gaming to a console or PC, the Arctis Pro Wireless even comes packaged with a wireless transmitter.
Cancel out the noise: JBL Quantum 800
The JBL Quantum 800 is another headset that has a bit of a high entry point, but provides users with some of the best noise canceling they can find. Because JBL has been in the audio market for some time, the sound quality on the Quantum 800's is top notch, and with a battery life that's reported to be up to 14 hours, you'll be able to use this for some time. The one downside to the Quantum 800's may be that the microphone does not detach.
Best budget: SLuB Bluetooth Headphones
Finding Bluetooth headsets dedicated to gaming can be tough, as many wireless options elect to use other means to avoid any lag in the sound. However, SLuB offers an incredibly affordable and compact option its foldable headsets. Not only are they priced much lower than some other high-end models, but they also feature active noise canceling, a detachable microphone, and the ability to fold up when you're done using them.
More great value: COWIN E7 Active Noise Canceling Headphones
The COWIN E7 headset is another great option for those looking to keep their purchase in a lower price range while still achieving great results. With active noise canceling and proprietary drivers, the E7 promises to provide a high quality sound for those in the market. While it may not fold up or be too compact, the E7 does offer a built-in microphone, so you won't have to go through the hassle of moving around a mic while you're playing.
Multi-use: Creative SXFI AIR
Sometimes, the best microphone for someone may be the one that can handle a ton of things. Creative's SXFI AIR fits that criteria since it comes equipped with Bluetooth, USB, and SD card connectivity options. The AIR also allows users to customize their audio experience through an app on your phone. This level of customization is huge for those who want to get the exact sound they've been looking for, especially when it comes to gaming.
A comfortable fit: HyperX Cloud MIX
HyperX is no stranger to making some of the best gaming products on the market, and its Cloud MIX headset is no different. The Cloud MIX offers a compact and comfortable headset option while also giving players Bluetooth connectivity for those looking to play on mobile devices or just listen to some music. Much like some of the other options listed, the Cloud MIX features a detachable microphone, so this headset can also double as a pair of lightweight headphones while you're on the go.
Tons of great Bluetooth headsets for Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass launching cloud gaming for Android is a big deal and we're pretty excited about it. As fun as playing console quality games on your phone may be, though, the audio quality of phones may vary. With that in mind, a headset is almost a necessity, and if you want the very best, then the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is your best bet. It's wide range of features and comfortable design make it the best, even with a fairly high price point.
If you're looking for something that won't cost too much, though, then there's plenty of options for you. The SLuB bluetooth headset features some great quality in an affordable package, and even comes equipped with active noise cancelling for those who want to immerse themselves into a game.
While finding gaming headsets that support bluetooth connectivity may be a bit difficult, thankfully there's tons of options for those who need it. Headsets ranging from the JBL Quantum 800 to Hyper X's Cloud MIX headset all offer tons of great features, with price points for every type of consumer being available. No matter which headset you choose, it's hard to make a bad choice here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Play some awesome Xbox Game Pass games with these controllers
Xbox Game Pass has made a big splash in the Android gaming world. If you want in on the action, you'll a controller to play those games and we've got you covered. Check out our picks for the best.
Grab a great case for your Google Pixel 4a!
The Pixel 4a is a great phone for an even greater price, but it isn't the most flashy phone on the market. Thankfully, there are flashy, fashionable, and dependable cases out there you can grab to spice things up!
Your wrist and arm will thank you if you grab an ergonomic mouse
With more folks working from home, it's important that you have the right tools to get the job done. Some mice are great with a bunch of extra features, but if you are using a mouse for hours, you'll want to make sure the mouse is comfortable and can reduce the strain on your wrist and forearm.