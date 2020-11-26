Black Friday is the best time to pick up external storage drives. Whether you're looking for a portable hard drive to store movies, games, and videos, need an external SSD to back up photos from your phone, or are looking for SD cards and flash drives, there are plenty of great options on sale right now.

If you're looking to buy a new portable drive, there are a few options to consider. An external SSD is smaller and lighter than a regular hard drive, and you get significantly faster transfers, making it a great choice for gaming — particularly if you're using an older console like the PlayStation 4. But SSDs tend to be costlier, so if you want a lot of storage for movies and videos, a regular portable drive could be a better choice. Let's take a look at the best Black Friday deals on external storage drives.

Best Black Friday external SSD deals

Best Black Friday external hard drive deals

Best Black Friday SD card deals