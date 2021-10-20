Black Friday is fast approaching, and that means it's time to be on the lookout for deals for the things you need to buy. Whether that is for you or someone else, this is the time of year to save some cash. One of the sales worth keeping an eye out for is the Black Friday Chromebook accessory deals. Chromebooks have become very popular over the last few years and really took off in 2020. So getting some accessories for an already great Chromebook will make it even better.

One of the great things in recent years is that in most instances, almost all accessories work with Chromebooks. Versatility is the name of the game with Chromebooks in large part to the wide range of hardware options, but also thanks to the security of Chrome OS. So whether you are buying for a powerhouse like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 or one of the excellent Chromebooks for kids — there's sure to be a deal available for it.

These handy computers have evolved from a basic internet browsing machine to essential tools for the education sector and as full-time work computers for some people. This means that having the tools available to utilize your Chromebook to the fullest is paramount. If you want to treat your device more like a desktop, then a good external monitor and a fantastic wireless mouse can go a long way to making that set up a reality. But possibly the most helpful accessory is to get one of the best USB-C hubs for Chromebooks so that you have plenty of ports. Black Friday deals are coming — and we've got you covered.