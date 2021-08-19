Best bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Android Central 2021

If you're looking for a classy smartwatch that's packed with health and fitness features, you might end up buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Your next order of business is to find a suitable band. Whether you're a personal trainer or a casual runner, there are several options to pick from. You can also find fancy options that are better suited for special occasions. We've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic bands to help you decide.

Perfectly soft and permeable : ISABAKE Soft Silicone Watch Band Staff Pick Sports fans will love this soft and permeable silicone band from ISABAKE. It's comfortable enough to wear all day long, but durable enough to withstand tough workouts. Your skin will thank you later. The gentle waterproof material won't irritate your wrist or create funky smells. There are nine unique color combos to choose from, too. $8 at Amazon Stretch it out : Olytop Elastic Band If you've been searching high and low for a comfortable band that doesn't have a hefty buckle, you'll want to check out the Olytop Elastic band. It offers plenty of stretch, so the one size will fit most wrists. To be exact, this watch band can fit wrists that measure between 5.5 and 10 inches. The small adjustable buckle helps you achieve the perfect fit. From $10 at Amazon Form and function : HATALKIN Leather Band A time may come when fashion becomes your top priority. Whether you've got an important meeting or a formal dinner to attend, this leather option from HATALKIN is the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band for the job. It comes in black or brown and has a stylish stainless steel buckle for extra security. So no matter what the occasion is, you'll always be fashionable. $16 at Amazon As sleek as it gets : ACESTAR Stainless Steel Metal Link Band + Mesh Loop Band (2-Pack) Those who really want to elevate their style will appreciate this two-pack of stunning stainless steel bands from ACESTAR. Whether you want to make a statement with the metal link band or fly under the radar with the slim mesh loop band, the choice is all yours. If necessary, it comes with the tool you need to adjust the size of the metal link band. $20 at Amazon It's all in the texture : Fullmosa Silicone Rubber Watch Band If you're a fan of silicone bands but want something a bit more unique, considered this textured band from Fullmosa. The high-quality waterproof material is acid-resistant and non-toxic. It's also made with a dust-proof oil coating for a smooth touch. It has nine eyelets for easy size adjustments. You'll have your pick of both solid and dual colors. $13 at Amazon Timeless design : Spigen Retro Fit Band When you're looking for a timeless design that keeps you looking fresh, this synthetic leather band from Spigen will do the trick. It's appropriately named the "Retro Fit" band, so you know you're getting a classic design. It comes with easily adjustable straps, soft material lining for maximum comfort throughout the day, and a sturdy stainless steel buckle. $19 at Amazon

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic bands: Pick one

As the first watch with Wear OS 3, it's safe to say the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is quickly going to become one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. Depending on your taste, you may want to switch out the bands more regularly than other people who stick with the same band until it gives out. Whatever the case, there are tons of great options out there.

The ISABAKE Soft Silicone Watch Band is our favorite for many reasons. First, it's the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic band for fitness enthusiasts who need a permeable band that offers maximum comfort. Second, the environmentally-friendly silicone material is waterproof, so you can even take it for a swim. Finally, it's the perfect blend of softness and durability that's ideal for frequent workouts as well as daily wear.

If you're ready to hit the town in style, you may want to think about changing your band to something more fitting for the occasion. One option to consider is the two-pack of ACESTAR Stainless Steel bands. It comes in both black and silver, so it's easy to find the set of bands that will match your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

While everyone has their preferences for the look and feel of the watch band, there are more than enough options to pick from.