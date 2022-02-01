Best bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Android Central 2022

If you're looking for a classy smartwatch packed with health and fitness features, we suggest getting Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and pairing it up with one of the best Galaxy Watch 4 Classic bands to complete the experience. So whether you're a personal trainer or a casual runner or just want a classy band, there are numerous options. We've rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic watch bands to help you find a match. And while you're at it, how about checking out the best Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors to protect that gorgeous Super AMOLED panel too?

For all-day wearing comfort : OTOPO Soft Silicone Sports Band Staff Pick If you're into sports (or love working out), we suggest pairing your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with one of these soft, perforated sports watchbands from OTOPO. Made from skin-friendly material, they are comfortable enough to be worn all day long. Of course, you also get many color combinations to choose from, including White-Black, Black-Red, and Black-Green. $8 at Amazon Stretch it out : Olytop Elastic Band If you've been searching high and low for a comfortable band that doesn't have a hefty buckle, you'll want to check out Olytop's elastic band. It offers plenty of stretchability, so the one available size will fit most wrists. To be exact, this watch band can fit wrists measuring between 5.5 to 10 inches. A small, adjustable buckle allows for an even better fit. From $8 at Amazon Form and function : HATALKIN Leather Band A time may come when fashion becomes your top priority. So whether you've got an important meeting or a formal dinner to attend, this leather option from HATALKIN is the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band for the job. It comes in black or brown and has a stylish stainless steel buckle for extra security. So no matter what the occasion is, you'll always be fashionable. $15 at Amazon Chic and sleek : TOYOUTHS Bling Band If you're looking for something more feminine and dainty, this trendy TOYOUTHS Bling Band is absolutely perfect. You get three metallic finishes, Rose Gold, Black, and Silver, but we're in love with the chic Rose Gold option above all the rest. From $18 at Amazon So many colors : FITLI Silicone Watch Bands (13-pack) With FITLI's silicone watch bands, you can easily give your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a new look every day and for not a lot of money. They are made from skin-friendly material, and each comes with a stainless steel buckle. Oh, and did we mention you get 13 of these in the pack in different funky colors? $22 at Amazon Metallic magnificence : Spigen Modern Fit Band Spigen's accessories are renowned for being some of the best, and this modern fit watch band is no exception. Crafted from stainless steel, it adds a touch of style to your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic while keeping it secure around your wrist. The band comes in two color choices, black and rose gold, with both being equally amazing. $21 at Amazon Design it the way you like : Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bespoke Studio With Samsung's very own Bespoke Studio, you can customize the perfect band and order it alongside your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. There are multiple watch bands (e.g., Sport, Hybrid Leather) and dozens of funky color combinations. You can also select the size of the band before placing your order. From $350 (with watch) at Samsung All-around protection : Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Case With Band If you're not willing to take any risk with your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it makes sense to go for all-around protection, especially Spigen's rugged armor band that also comes with a case. Thanks to its shock-absorbing material, it gives your smartwatch 360-degree protection from all kinds of bumps and scratches. $23 at Amazon For that classic look : SPGUARD Stainless Steel Band Want to make your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic even classier? Check out SPGUARD's stainless steel watch band, which is durable and made from a rust-proof material. The band's length can be easily adjusted by adding/removing the links, and you also get a "knockout kit" to do just that. It's also relatively lightweight and comes with polished edges. $17 at Amazon

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic bands: Pick one

As the first watch with Wear OS 3, it's safe to say the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. Depending on your taste, you may want to switch out the bands more regularly than other people who stick with the same band until it gives out. Whatever the case may be, there are many great options out there.

OTOPO's Soft Silicone Sports Watch Band is our favorite pick. Its skin-friendly material and perforated design make it comfortable enough to be worn throughout the day. While it will appeal to fitness enthusiasts more, we feel the design is ideal for everyone.

On the other hand, Spigen's Modern Fit Watch Band is an easy recommendation for anyone looking to wear their Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to formal occasions. Available in Black and Rose Gold finishes, the stainless steel band is durable and lightweight.

And once you've decided on the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ban for yourself, you might need some pointers on how to change it up. First, check out our detailed guide covering how to swap your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic bands.