Best Bands for Garmin Venu Android Central 2020

Garmin is one of the most well-known names in the wearable world and rightfully so. The Venu is one of its latest releases and it's quite a beauty. It's compatible with 20mm quick release bands, so you'll have an abundance of options when it comes to finding the right one for your needs. We've rounded some of the best picks to help you narrow it down.

Pick a band, any band

While we stand by all of these options, the BIGTANG Soft Silicone Fitness Band is a favorite for its textured design and superior breathability. It's available in various fun colors and you can even opt for a three-pack, five-pack, or seven-pack if you want to stock up. Most importantly, this is one of the most affordable bands out there.

If you bought a Garmin Venu for its stylish aesthetic or you simply want a band to dress it up now and then, you'll love the TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band. It's lightweight and sleek on the wrist, so it'll never weigh you down. It's available in rose gold, silver, black, and cloud silver. The double-locking clasp folds over easily and guarantees your watch will stay in place throughout the day.

The Garmin Venu is a stunning smartwatch and any of these bands will complement its undeniable sense of style. Whether you want a band that's built to handle all types of sports or something more on the fancy side, there's no shortage of options to choose from.