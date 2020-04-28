Best Bands for Garmin Venu Android Central 2020
Garmin is one of the most well-known names in the wearable world and rightfully so. The Venu is one of its latest releases and it's quite a beauty. It's compatible with 20mm quick release bands, so you'll have an abundance of options when it comes to finding the right one for your needs. We've rounded some of the best picks to help you narrow it down.
- For fitness enthusiasts: BIGTANG Soft Silicone Fitness Band
- Best of both worlds: Ritche Premium Nylon Watch Band
- Make a statement: Ritche Leather Watch Band
- Waterproof flexibility: wonlex Silicone Watch Band
- Maximum luxury: TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band
- Truly traditional: Fintie Stainless Steel Metal Band
- Colorful patterns: honecumi Soft Silicone Band
- Heavy-duty strength: Barton Canvas Watch Band
For fitness enthusiasts: BIGTANG Soft Silicone Fitness BandStaff Pick
If you're planning to take advantage of all the wonderful fitness features on the Garmin Venu, you need a band that can handle your active lifestyle. These BIGTANG silicone bands are designed to be both strong and comfortable. The soft silicone has a unique textured finish and comes in seven cool colors.
Make a statement: Ritche Leather Watch Band
Want to make a fashion statement with your Garmin Venu? Look no further than the Ritche hand-selected top grain leather band. It comes in black, brown, and dark brown. It's equipped with a sturdy stainless steel buckle and you can choose whether you want a matte black buckle or a classic silver one.
Waterproof flexibility: wonlex Silicone Watch Band
If it's a waterproof band with maximum flexibility you need, wonlex has got the answer. These soft silicone bands are ideal for those who need a permeable option. The unique multi-hole design allows your wrist to breathe no matter how hard you're working out. It comes in over 18 eye-catching color combinations.
Maximum luxury: TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band
For those seeking a luxurious band that's sleek and fashionable, you'll appreciate this option from TRUMiRR. It's made of premium mesh woven stainless steel that's smooth and comfortable to wear. It also comes with a double-locking clasp that's secure and durable.
Truly traditional: Fintie Stainless Steel Metal Band
Perhaps your definition of luxurious is a more traditional aesthetic. If so, this stainless steel metal band from Fintie might be a better pick. The premium quality material features a high-tech surface finish, so it'll shine bright on any occasion. The double-button folding clasp will keep it in place.
Colorful patterns: honecumi Soft Silicone Band
If you're a fan of silicone bands but you're tired of bland solid colors, you can pick a colorful pattern option from honecumi. The premium silicone material is waterproof, sweatproof, and eco-friendly. Best of all? It won't irritate your skin. Your options include butterfly, floral, leopard, and more. Solid colors and multi-packs are available, too.
Heavy-duty strength: Barton Canvas Watch Band
Those who need a band that offers superior durability may prefer this canvas option from Barton. It feels comfy and is made of heavy-duty canvas material that's embroidered for both strength and style. It's machine washable, so it's easy to keep clean. The surgical-grade stainless steel buckle keeps it in place all day long.
Pick a band, any band
While we stand by all of these options, the BIGTANG Soft Silicone Fitness Band is a favorite for its textured design and superior breathability. It's available in various fun colors and you can even opt for a three-pack, five-pack, or seven-pack if you want to stock up. Most importantly, this is one of the most affordable bands out there.
If you bought a Garmin Venu for its stylish aesthetic or you simply want a band to dress it up now and then, you'll love the TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band. It's lightweight and sleek on the wrist, so it'll never weigh you down. It's available in rose gold, silver, black, and cloud silver. The double-locking clasp folds over easily and guarantees your watch will stay in place throughout the day.
The Garmin Venu is a stunning smartwatch and any of these bands will complement its undeniable sense of style. Whether you want a band that's built to handle all types of sports or something more on the fancy side, there's no shortage of options to choose from.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Swap out your Garmin Vivoactive 4 band for something more suitable
If you recently got your hands on the new Garmin Vivoactive 4 but still need a suitable band, we've got options for you.
These are all the official OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Cases you can buy
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are here, and before you can get your hands on one, you better figure out which case you're going to wrap it up in. These are the official cases OnePlus will be selling for its latest flagship phones.
Here are the top picks for the best webcams for streaming on Twitch
Whether you're getting ready to start a new stream or broadcasting to thousands across the world, these are our top picks for webcams that can be used on Twitch.