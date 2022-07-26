Best Garmin Venu bands 2022

Garmin is one of the most well-known names in the wearable world, and rightfully so. The Venu might already have a successor, but the original is still a perfect smartwatch for those who want a wearable with brains and beauty. It's compatible with 20mm quick-release bands, so you'll have an abundance of options for finding a match for your needs. We've rounded some of the best Garmin Venu bands to help you narrow it down.

BIGTANG Soft Silicone Fitness Band For fitness enthusiasts If you're planning to take advantage of one of the best fitness wearables in the Garmin Venu, you need a band that can handle your active lifestyle. The best Garmin Venu band for this is the silicone option from BIGTANG, as they're both strong and comfortable. The soft silicone has a unique textured finish and comes in seven cool colors. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Olytop Premium Nylon Watch Band Best of both worlds These Olytop bands are made of a fine blend of premium nylon and leather. They're built to be tough yet comfortable on the wrist. Not to mention they're water-resistant, so you won't have to worry about the occasional splash. You can easily wear this band during a workout, at the office, or on a dinner date. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Ritche Leather Watch Band Make a statement Want to make a fashion statement with your Garmin Venu? Look no further than the Ritche hand-selected top grain leather band. It comes in black, brown, and dark brown. It's equipped with a sturdy stainless steel buckle, and you can choose whether you want a matte black buckle or a classic silver one. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) wonlex Silicone Watch Band Waterproof flexibility If it's a waterproof band with maximum flexibility you need, Wonlex has the answer. These soft silicone bands are ideal for those who need a permeable option. The unique multi-hole design allows your wrist to breathe no matter how hard you're working out. It comes in over 18 eye-catching color combinations. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band Maximum luxury If you want a luxurious band that's sleek and fashionable, you'll appreciate this option from TRUMiRR. It's made of premium mesh woven stainless steel that's smooth and comfortable to wear. This is the best Garmin Venu band for fancy folks. It also has a double-locking clasp that's secure and durable. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fintie Stainless Steel Metal Band Truly traditional Perhaps your definition of luxurious is a more traditional aesthetic. If so, this stainless steel metal band from Fintie might be a better pick. The premium quality material features a high-tech surface finish, so it'll shine bright on any occasion. The double-button folding clasp will keep it in place. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) honecumi Soft Silicone Band Colorful patterns If you're a silicone band fan but tired of bland solid colors, you can pick a colorful pattern option from honecumi. The premium silicone material is waterproof, sweatproof, and eco-friendly. Best of all? It won't irritate your skin. Your options include butterfly, floral, leopard, and more. Solid colors and multi-packs are available, too. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Barton Canvas Watch Band Heavy-duty strength Those who need a band that offers superior durability may prefer this canvas option from Barton. It feels comfy and is made of heavy-duty canvas material embroidered for strength and style. It's machine washable, so it's easy to keep clean. The surgical-grade stainless steel buckle keeps it in place all day long. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) ANCOOL Soft Silicone Watch Band (2-pack) Twice the fun Looking to double up? These premium rubber silicone bands are available in a two-pack as well as single packs and three-packs. The water-resistant material is highly durable so that it can withstand all of your intense workouts. The stainless steel buckle is ideal for quick and easy size adjustments while keeping it secure on your wrist. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Yeejok Replacement Bands (2-pack) Double the style If you're all about style and want to keep your options open, check out this 2-pack of replacement bands from Yeejok. You get a leather band and a stainless steel band that offer the perfect blend of functionality and fashion. You can remove links in the stainless steel band to get the right fit. The leather band is comfortable as well as anti-slip and anti-sweat. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Garmin Venu bands: Pick your favorite

If the Venu is the best Android smartwatch for you, then you want to make sure it looks good and feels good. While we stand by all of these options, the BIGTANG Soft Silicone Fitness Band is easily one of the best Garmin Venu bands out there. We love its textured design and superior breathability. It's available in various fun colors that will match your style. Most importantly, this is one of the most affordable bands out there.

The Venu is one of the best Garmin smartwatches for stylish folks, so you may find yourself searching for a band to match that aesthetic. If so, you'll love the fashionable TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band. It's lightweight and sleek on the wrist, so it'll never weigh you down. It's available in rose gold, silver, black, and cloud silver. The double-locking clasp folds over easily and ensures your watch will stay in place throughout the day.

Perhaps you want to double or even triple up on bands. If so, you'll want to consider buying a multi-pack of the ANCOOL Soft Silicone Watch Band. The strong material is waterproof, so it's a great pick for active individuals. There are plenty of vibrant colors to choose from, and you'll always have a backup band available if you need it.

The Garmin Venu is a stunning smartwatch, and any of these bands will complement its undeniable sense of style. Whether you want a band that's built to handle all types of sports or something more on the fancy side, there's no shortage of options to choose from. If you're considering upgrading to the new Venu 2, be sure to check out our collection of the best Venu 2 and 2S bands!