When it comes to your running smartwatch, it's crucial to find a band that blends seamlessly with your active lifestyle. Whether you're a professional athlete or a casual runner, a perfect fit makes all the difference in your overall experience. The Garmin Forerunner 645 is equipped with 20mm quick release bands, which is great news considering that's an industry standard. This means you'll have more than enough options to choose from.

Our favorite bands

It's difficult to choose favorites when all of these bands have something great to offer, but we can't seem to take our eyes off of the Barton elite silicone watch band for top-notch durability and flexibility. You can choose from more than ten different colors and both sizes come standard with the purchase, which is a nice touch.

If silicone isn't your material of choice, try the Fintie nylon sport loop band instead. It's super soft and comfortable on the wrist. It also comes with the clever hook-and-loop fastener that keeps your watch secure all day long, which makes it ideal for all types of sports and activities.

We can also recommend the Fullmosa military canvas watch band for superior smoothness against your wrist and unmatched toughness on top where you need it. Regardless of which one you choose, we're confident you'll be pleased with the level of quality, comfort, and performance that each of these bands offers.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.