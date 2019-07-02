Best Bands for Garmin Forerunner 645 Android Central 2019
When it comes to your running smartwatch, it's crucial to find a band that blends seamlessly with your active lifestyle. Whether you're a professional athlete or a casual runner, a perfect fit makes all the difference in your overall experience. The Garmin Forerunner 645 is equipped with 20mm quick release bands, which is great news considering that's an industry standard. This means you'll have more than enough options to choose from.
- Durability for days: Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band
- Lightweight but tough: Olytop NATO Band
- Comfortable and stylish: OXWALLEN Leather Watch Band
- Built for sports: Fintie Nylon Sport Loop Band
- Breathable and flexible: HMJ High-Performance Silicone Band
- Waterproof and washable: Barton Ballistic Nylon Band
- Sleek and slim: ZGS Stainless Steel Mesh Band
- Soft and sturdy: Fullmosa Military Canvas Watch Band
Durability for days: Barton Elite Silicone Watch BandStaff favorite
Silicone is always a top choice for fitness bands because it's both durable and flexible. This one boasts a premium textured top, stainless steel buckle, 2mm taper, and proprietary locking feature. Additionally, each band comes standard with two lengths of the 'long side' to ensure a perfect fit for nearly any wrist size.
Lightweight but tough: Olytop NATO Band
For those who prefer a lightweight band that's tougher than ever, this one comes with NATO straps, high-quality stainless steel Zulu rings, and a buckle clasp. You won't have to worry about it feeling stiff on your wrist because the woven nylon is smooth and comfortable. It's also waterproof!
Comfortable and stylish: OXWALLEN Leather Watch Band
You can't go wrong with a classic genuine leather band. This one will work well both when you're exercising and when you're headed to a fancy dinner or important business meeting. The teated underside feels extremely soft on the skin and it minimizes slipping while providing superior comfort all day long.
Built for sports: Fintie Nylon Sport Loop Band
This premium nylon band promises a superior level of softness for maximum breathability during all your activities. It also comes with an adjustable buckle so you'll be able to secure the band on your wrist with ease. The adjustable hook-and-loop fastener ensures it will remain in place as you go about your day.
Breathable and flexible: HMJ High-Performance Silicone Band
Tired of sweaty, itchy wrists during and after a workout? This high-performance silicone band will solve the problem. The air hole design doesn't just add a unique look to your watch, it also improves permeability when you wear it. Not to mention, this band can accommodate wrists ranging from 5.31 to 9.5 inches.
Waterproof and washable: Barton Ballistic Nylon Band
Barton does it again! This time, it's a lightweight yet sturdy ballistic nylon band that's built to go the distance. This material is tightly woven for durability and laser cut to eliminate fraying. It's both waterproof and machine washable, so your band will never get smelly or dirty again.
Sleek and slim: ZGS Stainless Steel Mesh Band
Want to keep it classy with a sleek but functional band? This is the one for you. It's made of premium stainless steel mesh for the perfect amount of style and durability. Stop messing with buckles and loops. You'll love the adjustable magnetic clasp that keeps your watch secure on your wrist at all times.
Soft and sturdy: Fullmosa Military Canvas Watch Band
Want the best of both worlds? This band provides you with premium military canvas and frosted leather, so you can count it to be both tough and breathable. Friction won't be an issue thanks to the soft underside cowhide layer that's smooth on your wrist. Comfort has never looked and felt so good.
Our favorite bands
It's difficult to choose favorites when all of these bands have something great to offer, but we can't seem to take our eyes off of the Barton elite silicone watch band for top-notch durability and flexibility. You can choose from more than ten different colors and both sizes come standard with the purchase, which is a nice touch.
If silicone isn't your material of choice, try the Fintie nylon sport loop band instead. It's super soft and comfortable on the wrist. It also comes with the clever hook-and-loop fastener that keeps your watch secure all day long, which makes it ideal for all types of sports and activities.
We can also recommend the Fullmosa military canvas watch band for superior smoothness against your wrist and unmatched toughness on top where you need it. Regardless of which one you choose, we're confident you'll be pleased with the level of quality, comfort, and performance that each of these bands offers.
