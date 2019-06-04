While some fitness fanatics are perfectly content with the original band that comes with their tracker, there are others who crave more. Whether you want a different material for better comfort or a more eye-catching look, there are plenty of options to choose from. Keep your active lifestyle in mind as you shop for a new band for your Garmin Forerunner 245. You want something that's going to complement your personal style while still being a functional choice.

Our favorites

The good news is that the Garmin Forerunner 245 is compatible with most 20mm quick release bands, which is the industry standard. As a result, the options really are endless. As far as durability and functionality go, the Barton elite silicone band is a fantastic choice. It'll stay secure on your wrist as you run and you can count on the high-quality silicone to hold up in even the roughest conditions.

You can also turn to softer materials for a band that will fit nice and snug on your wrist. That brings us to the Archer premium nylon watch band. It's extremely lightweight but still offers heavy-duty stitching for reliable strength. For a band that's a bit more rugged but still a comfy choice, go with the Barton canvas watch band. You'll be pleased with quality of the fabric and its ability to withstand even on the most challenging activities. Happy running!

