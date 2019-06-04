While some fitness fanatics are perfectly content with the original band that comes with their tracker, there are others who crave more. Whether you want a different material for better comfort or a more eye-catching look, there are plenty of options to choose from. Keep your active lifestyle in mind as you shop for a new band for your Garmin Forerunner 245. You want something that's going to complement your personal style while still being a functional choice.
For the elite: Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band
If you're looking for a high-quality band that can go the distance on every run, this is an ideal choice for you. The durable silicone combined with the proprietary locking feature ensures your watch will stay in place during all your adventures.
Add a splash of color: Molitec Silicone Band
If you'd prefer to add a splash of color to your fitness tracker, the Molitec silicone band is an excellent option. In addition to this painting band, there's also floral, marble, and other solid color bands. Stock up and buy a pack of four or six so that you'll always have options.
Soft and cozy: Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Band
For those who are all about comfort and durability, the Fintie soft woven nylon bands with a textured finish will do you right. You can choose from various colors, including olive, black, navy, and red. This band is adjustable with ten holes to guarantee a perfect fit.
Rugged but comfortable: Barton Canvas Watch Band
For those who like a rugged band that's still going to provide optimal comfort and look great doing it, this is a wonderful choice. It's made from heavy-duty canvas and embroidered for both style and strength. Did we mention it's even machine washable?
The perfect combo: TRUMiRR Woven Nylon Canvas Watch Band
Can't decide between canvas and nylon? You don't have to. This band is made of premium canvas woven nylon, which makes it lightweight on the wrist with moderate thickness. It'll hold up during your activities and still offer a unique look that's suitable for many occasions.
Lightweight and stylish: Anrir Milanese Stainless Steel Band
When you're seeking a lightweight fit with a touch of style, this one's a winner. It comes with an adjustable loop for day-to-day wear and a magnetic clasp that makes it quick and easy to lock it into place. No bulky watch links here, just sleek and stylish comfort.
Breathable and waterproof: Sycreek Silicone Band
This adjustable band is soft, breathable, and lightweight, which is exactly what you need if you're constantly on the go with your watch. The waterproof and anti-sweat silicone will keep your skin breathing no matter what you're doing.
Flexible and colorful: Lwsengme Silicone Soft Rubber Watch Band
Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor activities, your skin will never feel restricted thanks to this air hole design. It won't weigh you down as you run, either. These vivid bands come in a variety of fun color schemes for you to choose from.
Our favorites
The good news is that the Garmin Forerunner 245 is compatible with most 20mm quick release bands, which is the industry standard. As a result, the options really are endless. As far as durability and functionality go, the Barton elite silicone band is a fantastic choice. It'll stay secure on your wrist as you run and you can count on the high-quality silicone to hold up in even the roughest conditions.
You can also turn to softer materials for a band that will fit nice and snug on your wrist. That brings us to the Archer premium nylon watch band. It's extremely lightweight but still offers heavy-duty stitching for reliable strength. For a band that's a bit more rugged but still a comfy choice, go with the Barton canvas watch band. You'll be pleased with quality of the fabric and its ability to withstand even on the most challenging activities. Happy running!
