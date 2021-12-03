Best Sony WH-1000XM4 alternatives 2022

Sony's WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are incredibly popular for travelers, and with good reason. They offer a near-perfect blend of great sound quality, battery life, and of course, active noise-canceling. Unfortunately, they're expensive, but they're far from your only option in this increasingly popular field. Whether you're after better comfort or just don't like the capacitive controls, some of these alternatives may be a better fit for you.

You have plenty of great-sounding options

There are plenty of great noise-canceling headphones to choose from, and these days you can find something good within virtually any budget. The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are an incredibly high-end, luxurious alternative to the 1000XM4s, but other headphones like the Sennheiser Momentum 3 are equally great options.

I still use my WH-1000XM4s almost daily, and they're an absolutely essential part of my bag whenever I'm traveling or even just working out of a loud coffee shop, but I'm surprised by how much I've also been using true wireless earbuds lately. The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are more convenient and portable than any pair of over-ear headphones, and they sound shockingly good. If you already have a good set of noise-canceling headphones, you might want to consider these instead of upgraded cans!