Sony's new WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer a sleek new design, better noise canceling

What you need to know

Sony has revamped the design of its new WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.

Battery life is rated up to 30 hours with ANC on, with two processors controlling eight mics for improved noise cancelling capabilities.

The headphones support LDAC and will upscale digital audio files in real time with DSEE Extreme.

You can preorder the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $400 on May 20.

Sony raises the bar every couple of years by releasing new flagship audio headsets. The new WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are the latest example from Sony, offering a new design and improvements to ANC.

The most notable change from the Sony WH-1000XM4 is the sleeker look of the headphones, which Sony designed with comfort in mind. It features a synthetic leather hand that wraps snuggly around the wearer's head to keep pressure off the ears, enabling users to listen for extended periods. And you'll definitely need it because the WH-1000XM5 will last around 30 hours with ANC turned on or 40 hours with ANC off. That's longer than many of the best wireless headphones on the market, and in case the battery does die, you can snag three hours of battery life with a three-minute charge.

The biggest improvements to the headphones — besides the design — are with noise cancellation. Sony says it has outfitted the headphones with eight microphones controlled by two processors that reduce mid-to-high frequency noise. The Integrated Processor V1 works in tandem with the HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 to provide enhanced bass and sound clarity to further immerse yourself in your music while tuning out the rest of the world. This is further improved by the newly designed 30mm drivers.

Of course, if you won't want to miss out on anything, the Sony WH-1000XM5 offer Ambient Sound Control to optimize audio for different environments and Speak to Chat, letting you jump into a conversation by automatically pausing your music when you start talking.

(Image credit: Sony)

Other features include LDAC and DSEE Extreme support for upscaling digital audio files. There's also Swift Pair and Fast Pair for quickly connecting to Windows and Android phones, Quick Access for one-tap Spotify playback, and support for both Google Assistant and Alexa. Multipoint Bluetooth is also here, so you can effortlessly switch between two different devices.

The new WH-1000XM5 are available in black and silver and will retail for $400. They go on sale on May 20, and you can preorder them at Sony's website, Best Buy, or Amazon.