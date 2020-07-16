Best All-In-One Printers in 2020

It's one of the things everyone needs in their home office but often forgets about until, well, they realize they need it: the printer. While we remain on a quest for that paperless office, it isn't a reality just yet. And printers aren't just about work anyway. They are great for printing photos, arts and crafts projects, and keeping personal documents for filing. All-in-one printers (AIOs) are even better because they add scanning and copying capabilities as well, some also faxing (but who uses that anymore anyway?) My favorite AIO is, hands down, Epson EcoTanks, and one of the newest models is the Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless AIO Inkjet Printer, which has wireless printing, high-resolution print quality, and, most importantly to set it apart from others, an ink reservoir system that, when filled, provides you with enough ink to last for up to two years. No joke.

Best Overall: Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless AIO Inkjet Printer

Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless AIO Inkjet Printer Two years worth of ink Today's Best Deals $300 from Best Buy Ink supply lasts two years Memory card slot USB 2.0 port Wireless printing High-resolution prints Voice control Touchscreen LCD High sheet input Expensive Large size

I have been using an Epson EcoTank printer for about four years now, and I would never go back. While you pay more upfront than you would for other printers, you save money in the long run. Why? Epson EcoTank printers like this one use refillable ink reservoirs instead of cartridges. A full set, which costs about the same as a set of standard ink cartridges, will last for about two years (about 7,500 pages in black and 6,000 in color). Using one for my home office needs, which includes a fair amount of printing, I can attest to the fact that this is absolutely true. But it gets better: in the box is a two-year supply of ink to get you started!

As an AIO, this printer can, of course, do scans and copies as well, and outputs up to 15 pages-per-minute (ppm) in black and 8 ppm in color, at 4,800 x 1,200 dpi resolution, and can print both documents and photos in various sizes. It also has built-in duplex printing so you can easily print on both sides of a sheet without having to manually turn the paper over. It has a 250 sheet input and a 2.4-inch touchscreen LCD so you can navigate menus and preview your image before printing.

You can print wirelessly as well as connected thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and the Epson mobile printing app, as well as Apple AirPrint. Print from Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and it works with Windows and macOS. The printer also has a built-in memory card slot and USB 2.0 port so you can print directly from memory cards, USB flash drives, cameras, and other devices. As if that weren't enough, it can also be voice-controlled via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, And Apple Siri. But really, the clincher here is the ink reservoir system that eliminates those annoying last-minute trips to the store for ink because yours is running low, not to mention the hefty recurring costs.

Best for Connectivity: HP Envy 7155 All-in-One Photo Printer

HP Envy 7155 All-in-One Photo Printer Print from anywhere Today's Best Deals $180 from Amazon Wireless printing Print from phone, SD card Bluetooth Memory card slot Can't print from USB drive Expensive ink cartridges

With this all-in-one photo printer, you can print wirelessly from almost any source imaginable, including compatible smartphones and Wireless Direct without a network connection. Use the HP Smart app to also print directly from social media sites or various cloud services like DropBox and Google Drive, as well as scan documents with your device's camera. Additionally, you can print directly from an SD card, making edits using the printer's 2.65" color touchscreen. The only media you can't print directly from is a USB drive.

As an all-in-one, you can also scan and copy, outputting up to 14 ppm in black and white or nine in color at 4,800 x 1,200 dpi resolution. It supports letter-sized sheets of paper as well as 4 x 5 inch, 4 x 6 inch, 5 x 7 inch, 8 x 10 inch, and No. 10 envelopes, can do two-sided printing, and has a 125 sheet capacity for input and 25 for output.

Compatible with Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, and Android, the inkjet printer has both dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Smart for seamless wireless connectivity when desired. Plus, as a photo printer, it can also print on glossy photo paper. As the icing on the cake, it's compatible with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, which means you can control it by voice as well. Plus, you can sign up for HP Instant Ink to have ink delivered directly to your door, though note that replacement cartridges are, as with most printers, reasonably expensive.

Best for Photos: Canon PIXMA TS8320 Color All-in-One Inkjet Printer

Canon PIXMA TS8320 Color All-in-One Inkjet Printer Get creative Today's Best Deals $130 from Best Buy Wireless printing Large touchscreen Voice control Memory card slots USB port Print on a variety of media Expensive ink Frustrating set-up process

With this printer, you can print in color on a variety of media, from paper as small as 3.5 x 3.5 inches in size to legal-sized papers (8.5 x 14 inch), No. 10 envelopes, and even T-shirt transfers, Blu-ray discs, greeting cards, nail stickers, and more. It outputs high-quality prints using its six-ink system at a resolution of up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi. You'll get up to 15 ppm in black and 10 in color.

Connectivity-wise, it is wireless-enabled via dual-band Wi-Fi built-in, and you can use the free Canon mobile printing app to print from Apple AirPrint. It also has built-in memory card slots and a USB port for inserting a flash drive, digital camera, or other device for direct printing. Control everything using the convenient 4.3" LCD touchscreen.

In addition to scanning and copying functions, the printer also offers built-in duplex printing and is Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled for voice control with a compatible smart speaker. The paper tray is extra-large, able to hold up to 100 sheets at a time. It's a great printer if you're looking for something you can use to print work documents but also make prints for home crafting or organizing projects, too.

Best for Home Offices: Brother HL-L2395DW Wireless Black &White All-in-One Laser Printer

Brother HL-L2395DW Wireless Black & White All-in-One Laser Printer Plenty of prints Today's Best Deals $170 from Best Buy Super-fast print output Easy Replenish toner 250-sheet paper tray Built-in duplex printing Wireless printing No color printing No photo printing Expensive toner

For those who substantial printing needs that involve just black and white text, like pamphlets, eBooks, how-to guides, and other materials, a laser printer might make more sense. You can make smudge-free prints quickly at a lower overall cost per page, though you won't get as vibrant of prints and can't print things like photos. Laser printers also use toner powder instead of ink.

But for home business use, this is a handy printer. It's relatively compact and can print at a blazing fast speed of up to 36 ppm in black, at 2,400 x 600 dpi resolution. It has a 250-sheet paper tray and 100 sheet output tray, Access business apps and menus using the 2.7-inch color touchscreen. Additionally, the printer offers built-in duplex printing and has a USB 2.0 port.

The printer can connect via Ethernet or set it up for wireless printing. You can also print directly from your phone using the Brother iPrint&Scan app or Apple AirPrint. Use the flatbed scanner, meanwhile, to scan and copy items and have them sent directly to your computer or even an e-mail. You can also send quick faxes if you still use that method of communication. When you're running low on toner, Easy Replenish can ensure that a new supply is sent directly to your door when the printer senses it's running low and auto-orders some.

Best for Budget-Conscious: HP Deskjet 3755 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer

HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer On the cheap Today's Best Deals $90 from Amazon Affordable price Easy Replenish ink Voice control Wireless printing Slow page output Expensive ink No memory card slot No LCD screen

This compact and wireless printer isn't quite as powerful as the others on this list, but it might suffice for those on a tight budget who only need it for occasional use and small printing jobs. It can print, copy, and scan, with prints output in up to 8 ppm in black and 5.5 in color at up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi. Print sizes it can accommodate include Legal, A5, B5, and A6.

With compatibility for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, so you can control it by voice with a compatible smart speaker, it has built-in Wi-Fi. It offers mobile printing via Apple AirPrint with compatible Apple devices. It also has a high-speed USB 2.0 port so you can connect it directly to a computer or plug in a USB flash drive, camera, or another compatible device for direct printing.

Using Easy Replenish, the printer can sense when it's running low on ink and send an order automatically, so you receive a new set of ink cartridges at your doorstep before you realize you're about to run out.

Best for Premium Users: Epson Expression Premium EcoTank ET-7700 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer

Epson Expression Premium EcoTank ET-7700 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer Premium experience Today's Best Deals $550 from Amazon Wireless printing Refillable ink reservoirs Memory card slots USB ports Print on large paper High-resolution prints No voice control No touch screen Expensive

Just like the Best Overall EcoTank printer, this one uses five refillable ink reservoirs that only need to be refilled every two years or so. The ink that comes in the box is enough to print up to 14,000 pages in black and 9,000 in color. But this model is more premium in design, so while it costs a pretty penny compared to the others on this list, it might meet the needs of users with serious printing needs.

In addition to printing on everything from plain to glossy paper and No. 10 envelopes, and from 3.5 x 5 inches in size up to as large as 47.2-inch long paper, this printer can also copy and scan. It has built-in Wi-Fi for wireless printing. You can also print wireless through Apple AirPrint or by using the Epson Connect app and a compatible smartphone or tablet. Make prints that are up to a high-resolution 5,760 x 1,440 dpi and feed up to 100 sheets in the input tray at a time. Prints are output at a rate of up to 13 ppm in black and eight in color.

With a 2.7 inch LCD (not touch-enabled) and built-in memory card slots and USB ports, you can print directly from media like flash memory cards, USB flash drives, and digital cameras. The printer is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

Bottom line

While some believe that paper has gone the way of the dodo bird, the truth is that we still have plenty of printing needs, whether it is to print frameable photos to display at home, create labels, greeting cards, or other fun projects, or print work documents, invoices, and other important items for a home-based business or while working from home. And being able to make copies and scans is essential, too.

I have been working from home now for almost six years, and I would not be able to survive without my printer, or rather, my all-in-one. And hands down, when anyone asks me for a recommendation, I always suggest an Epson EcoTank model like the Epson EcoTank ET-2760 which offers a nice balance between price, size, and feature set. It's not too overpowering for someone who has fairly basic printing needs at home but will also meet the business needs for someone working from home who might need to print a lot of black and white and color documents of standard or unusual sizes. And it won't break the bank, either. But the clincher for this model, and other EcoTanks, is the refillable ink reservoirs that only need to be replaced every two years, on average (seriously!), thus saving you tons of money in the long run. Though they are more expensive upfront, you'll notice how worth it a quality cartridge is when you calculate how much you'd spend on ink cartridges for a different printer over that span of two years.

