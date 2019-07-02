Best Accessories for Chromebooks Android Central 2019 Lightweight and dependable, Chromebooks are pretty awesome all on their own, but if you want to elevate yours to the next level, there are a lot of accessories out there that can help whether you're using yours on the road or making it more comfortable at home. From mice and USB hubs to carrying cases and cleaning supplies, we've got it all covered for you!

When I'm using my Chromebook at home, I plug it into a Uni 8-in-1 USB-C Hub so that I can use my trusy AUKEY Mechanical Keyboard and rock-solid Ethernet connection, along with my trusty old trackball (because trackball mice are awesome). Because all of my Chromebooks have been touchscreen, I tend to set them in stand mode — with the keyboard lying flat against my makeshift riser and the screen bent back at a slight angle for easy tapping — and the Uni hub allows me to keep the hub back and out of the way, keeping my cables organized and consolidated. The ZEISS Mobile Screen Wipes sit next to my Chromebook to wipe off smudges so that they don't build up and make the screen icky. Chromebook travel kit