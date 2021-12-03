Best accessories for Blink Security systems 2022

Blink home security cameras are affordable and versatile models for protecting your home. Still, you won't unlock their full potential until you combine them with these Blink security accessories. We've collected the best mounting brackets, cables, and tech for the newest generation of cams and along with the Blink XT2 and original XT, including official Blink accessories that you'll need to use more than one camera at once. Improve your Blink home security system with these handy accessories.

Double up Blink Camera Battery Expansion Pack $29 at Amazon The new Blink Indoor and Blink Outdoor have an impressive period of 2-year battery life on two AA batteries. But if you want to double that duration, the Battery Expansion Pack attaches easily to the back of either cam and adds another two battery slots. Once the Expansion Pack goes on sale, you'll hopefully wait four years before having to unmount the cam and add new batteries. Local video storage Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 $35 at Amazon Compatible with the Indoor, Outdoor, and Mini cameras, but only included with the Indoor cam, the new Sync Module 2 syncs up to ten new Blink cameras at once, so you can monitor them all in the Blink app. More importantly, you can attach a 64GB flash drive to the Module, so you can store video clips locally and download them to your computer. Video storage and transfer SanDisk 64GB Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive $14 at Amazon To go with your Sync Module 2, you'll need a fast USB flash drive to store your video footage and transfer them over to your PC. This USB 3.0 flash drive comes with encryption and 130 MB/s transfer speeds, so you'll protect your private footage and access it as quickly as possible for a reasonable price. Easy cable management Corner Camera Shelf Security Mount $14 at Amazon Screwing your Blink Mini into the wall can be a challenge. This shelf has a hole in the back to allow the USB power cord through for a cleaner way to get the cable down to the outlet rather than draping it over the side of the shelf. You can easily attach the shelf to the wall with screws or use the included adhesive strips. Immediate Mini installation Blink Mini Outlet Wall Mount (2-pack) $15 at Amazon Rather than worry about long USB cables and fixing the Blink Mini stand to a convenient surface, this nifty tool lets the Mini sit just above your outlet, using the provided (short) USB cord and not requiring and screwing or drilling. The mount swivels so you can get the right angle, assuming your plugs are in the right spot for surveillance. Bump-free Fintie Silicone Skin for Blink XT2/XT Camera - (3 Pack) From $12 at Amazon Blink cameras are pretty durable and are made to handle a few bumps, but why not protect them if you can? These silicone covers for Blink cameras not only protect them but, thanks to the extended edge at the top, can help keep glare from the lens for better visibility. Plus, these skins can help the cameras better blend in with your home with five color options. Tell the world! Protected by Blink Video Security Window Decals $9 at Amazon Place these stickers in your windows or anywhere on your ground floor that makes sense as a theft deterrent and to let passersby know that you have security cameras. Never change batteries again Power Adapter Weatherproof Cable 25 ft $13 at Amazon This weather-resistant adapter, with a 25-foot cable and adapter, keeps your Blink XT or XT2 plugged in and charged 24/7. It has a good quality fire shell to prevent short-circuiting, and it's thin enough (3.5mm) to run out windows or doors while still allowing them to close fairly well. Value pack Aotnex wall mount bracket and sync module outlet (3 pack) $14 at Amazon This pack comes with three weather-resistant mounts for your XT and XT2 cameras and a power adapter outlet for the Classic Sync Module. These mounts will keep your cameras up and out of danger while increasing your field of view options. The wall outlet will keep the Classic Sync Module powered 24/7. Perfect porch view Blink Video Doorbell Corner Mount $13 at Amazon The Blink Video Doorbell comes with a wall mount in the box, but it is a flat-mount, and maybe you need to put yours closer to the corner. Then you'll want to pick up the corner mount that will angle your video doorbell 25-degrees to ensure you still get the perfect view of guests as they approach. Wedge it in Blink Video Doorbell Wedge Mount $13 at Amazon Every front door and porch is a little different. Sometimes you may have to mount your Blink Video Doorbell higher or lower on the wall, and when this happens, you may not get the best view of your front door. Enter the wedge mount for the video doorbell. This can give your camera just the right angle for the perfect view of your entryway. Harness the sun Wasserstein Solar Panel Compatible with Blink Outdoor & Blink XT2/XT $35 at Amazon The perfect location for your Blink camera may not have a power outlet nearby. By using this solar panel with a built-in battery, you'll be free to set your camera up anywhere you want. The 13-ft cable lets you place the solar panel in the best location to get the most sun and still connect it to your camera.

The best Blink security accessories

In fall 2021, Amazon announced a host of new products and that included some new accessories for Blink cameras. There is now an official motion-triggered Blink Floodlight and a Blink Solar Panel Mount. Currently, these items are only being sold as a package with a camera along with the accessory. Should these become an item for separate purchase, we'll be sure to update this collection of accessories.

Blink home security cameras are excellent on their own, but to create a functioning Blink system of cameras, the Sync Module 2 is a vital purchase if you don't already own it. With it and a USB drive like the Sandisk 64GB USB 3.0, you can store motion-activated clips locally to your PC from up to ten cameras. If you don't pay for this upfront, you'll have to pay a monthly fee for a cloud subscription plan starting in 2021, which will cost you much more than the hardware in the long run.

We also highly recommend you invest in an official Blink Battery Extender for any Blink Indoor or Blink Outdoor you purchase. In theory, the built-in two-year battery life for these cams works great on its own. Still, most cameras don't live up to the company's lofty promises — especially outdoor cams mounted to observe high-movement areas where they'll detect motion frequently. Double the actual capacity of your cams, and you won't be disappointed.