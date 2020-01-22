Best 60W USB-C Chargers Android Central 2020

Chargers always seem to be getting faster and smaller, faster and smaller, and with the wide adoption of the Power Delivery (PD) standard, one high-powered PD charger can serve all the gear in your life, from your power-hungry laptop to your phone, power bank, and even your battery-sipping headphones. There's quite a few 60-65W chargers out there we trust with our gear, but the RAVPower 61W GaN charger is the best for size, adaptability, and reliability.

High-capacity chargers don't get any smaller than this right now, and RAVPower's top-quality charger is actually one of the more affordable in the lineup. That adds up to the hands-down best single-port 60W charger on the market, especially when you add in the excellent build quality and responsive customer service. You might need to flip this charger over to be completely sure the second plug on your wall outlet isn't obscured, but RAVPower has the smallest footprint and is the easiest to pack up and pocket as you head to Starbucks for an afternoon editing session. Since it weighs only 0.2 pounds (105g), you shouldn't have to worry about this charger being pried out of the plug by its own weight, either. The LED indicator on this charger is small and not blinding, like some Anker chargers I'll get to in a minute. This charger's compact size is due to using Gallium Nitride (GaN) to create miniaturized chips for these chargers without the same size/capacity limitations that silicon comes with. GaN chargers have only been around for a little over a year, so they're still relatively new, but we've been happy with their performance so far, especially in regards to lower, slower heat buildup compared to traditional laptop chargers. Supported Power Delivery charging speeds: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, 20.3V/3A Pros: Positively tiny charger

Shouldn't block second plug

Travel-friendly

Good LED indicator Cons: No cable included

Charger can still heat up over time

Best Overall RAVPower 61W GaN Charger Compact size and a compact price RAVPower's 1.9-inch charger is a great value, easily pocketable, and of excellent build quality. $36 at Amazon

Runner Up: Aukey PA-D4 60W PD Charger with GaN Power Chip

Aukey makes a lot of great tiny GaN PD Chargers — its 18W model and 30W model are the best in their segments. While its 60W charger isn't quite that small, it's still a more manageable size and price than most on the market. The PA-D4 is still smaller than most laptop chargers, and it has bulky boxy chargers completely beat on feel and build quality. The rounded corners, along with the and soft detailing on the corners and front face of this charger feel sublime in the hand when pulling that charger out of my gear bag. While it's a bit bigger than the RAVPower, the PA-D4 is still lightweight. The LED indicator isn't too bright, but it's definitely noticeable. Supported Power Delivery charging speeds: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A Pros: Travel-friendly

Trusted name brand

Power Delivery 3.0

Good LED indicator Cons: No cable included

Still gets pretty warm

Bigger than overall pick

Runner Up Aukey PA-D4 60W PD Charger with GaN Power Chip Excellent build quality in a slightly larger package Aukey's quality speaks for itself, and the smoother corners and sides gives it a better feel in the hand. $32 at Amazon

Built For A Beating: Anker PowerPort Atom III 60W

The PowerPort Atom III is a bright, bright charger full of personality in a boring, bulky charger world. Slightly smaller than the Aukey PA-D4, the Atom III is a distinct charger that thousands have made their primary chargers for all their gear on the go. The USB-C port is a bit lower on this charger — and it's much easier to block the second plug with this charger if you're not careful — but it's got a good, solid feel and some reinforcement around the folding prongs. If you're the kind of person who hates harsh light on your chargers, you might want to look elsewhere or get some thick tape, because Anker likes its indicator LEDs big and bright. I have a multiport Anker charger and I broke out the good gaff tape in order to snuff out its light. Some people actually like bright indicators, but I like my chargers like I like my phone themes: dark as night! The worry-free 18-month warranty with this charger is a good addition as well, especially if you tend to let your charge just kinda bang around your backpack like I do. What? I can't have a pouch for everything and this charger is sturdy enough to hold its own. Supported Power Delivery charging speeds: 5V ⎓ 2.4A / 9V ⎓ 3A / 15V ⎓ 3A / 20V ⎓ 3A Pros: Two color options

PowerIQ 3.0 to QC compatibility

18-month warranty

Sturdy design Cons: LED indicator is so bright

More expensive

No cable included

Built For A Beating Anker PowerPort Atom III 60W Peace of mind with top notch quality and warranty Anker's reputation speaks for itself with this solid, travel-ready charger. It's got a bright look and a brighter LED indicator. $40 at Amazon

Value Pick: Nekteck 65W Power Delivery USB Type-C Wall Charger

Nekteck makes one of our favorite Chromebook chargers and it also has one of the most affordable 65W chargers I'd actually trust with my laptop. It also comes with a 6-foot USB-C to C cable, which is great if you're just beginning your USB-C journey and need to build up your cable collection. Despite the appearance where it looks like you can swap the folding prongs — the way you can on a MacBook charger brick — this is a single, fused block of a charger. That's fine, because I'd rather it be sturdy than swappable. I wish this charger was a bit smaller, but most of us carry these chargers in a backpack rather than in a pants pocket, so it's not a dealbreaker if you're looking to save a little money. While Nekteck might not be a well-known name, this charger is UL and USB-IF certified, so you can trust that it will safely charge your gear without overcharging or overheating. Supported Power Delivery charging speeds: 5V/3A, 9V/3A,12V/3A,15V/3A, 20V/3.25A Pros: Faster 65W speed

Comes with a cable

Lower price Cons: Bigger and heavier

Boring look

Value Pick Nekteck 65W Power Delivery USB Type-C Wall Charger Get a bigger, faster charger without breaking the bank When you're charging a power-hungry laptop, you need every amp you can get, and this affordable charger offers up 65W charging. $30 at Amazon

Chunky But Careful: UGREEN 65W USB-C Power Delivery Charger

You can't mistake this charger for small, but UGREEN does good work with its chargers and cables and it's got wider compatibility beyond just Power Delivery 2.0. There's support for Qualcomm QC 3.0, Huawei's FCP fast charging protocol, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (AFC), and BC 1.2. Simply put, this is an affordable fast charger that should be able to fast charge most recent devices you throw at it. It's also a charger that may be harder to slot in random wall plugs when you're out and about. When you're using it in a home, office, or classroom, that bulk won't get in the way, leaving you with an adaptable brick that to charge your laptop, tablet, Nintendo Switch, or beefy battery pack. Supported Power Delivery charging speeds: 5V/3A, 9V/3A,12V/3A,15V/3A, 20V/3.25A Pros: 65W charging

USB-IF certified

Compatible with Nintendo Switch dock Cons: Big and clunky

No cable included

Power Delivery 2.0

Chunky But Careful UGREEN 65W USB-C Power Delivery Charger She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts, kid This thick brick of a charger might not be the best for travel, but if you need a new charger for your desk, this is for you. $30 at Amazon

Adaptable Duality: Aukey 63W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger

Aukey's single-port charger is a little smaller and a little cheaper, but if you usually need to charge a phone and a laptop, consider upgrading to this dual-port beauty. What makes this Aukey model better than competitors like Anker and RavPower is when two devices are plugged in, rather than splitting the current evenly, Aukey prioritizes one port with 45W and the other with 18W. This helps you ensure your laptop and your phone charge at a decent rate of speed, rather than your phone being given more than it needs and your laptop charging slowly. A little guesswork was required for new users when it was first released — the bottom plug is the one that gets 45W/60W — but Aukey added a laptop indicator on the bottom plug to help clear up the confusion. This charger is a tiny bit bigger than the single-port model, but it's more than sufficient trade if you need to charge more devices more quickly. Supported Power Delivery charging speeds: (Bottom 60W port) 5V 3A, 9V 3A, 12V 3A, 15V 3A, 20V 3A (Top 18W port) 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A Pros: Adaptive ports

Charge two devices at once

Power Delivery 3.0 Cons: Little bigger

No cable included

Mind which port is which