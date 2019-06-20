Best 5G Hotspots Android Central 2019

5G connectivity, in its early days, makes a lot of sense with a hub that you can place in a good location and use with multiple devices thanks to its fast speeds and low latency. Sprint offers its customers the option of using a phone or a hotspot with its 5G. AT&T only offers a hub to business customers. The HTC 5G Hub on Sprint is the best overall 5G hotspot because it brings the newest 5G tech to home and business users alike with ease of use of a touchscreen and Android operating system.

Best Overall: HTC 5G Hub

When you think of a hotspot you probably picture a little box with a clunky user interface and a tiny screen. HTC defies that with its new 5G hub available for Sprint. With a 5-inch 720p touchscreen and Android 9 support, this hub evolves from a backup connection to a complete internet solution. Supporting Sprint's new 5G network and 4G LTE network, the Qualcomm X50 modem in the HTC 5G Hub should provide high speeds even when moving outside of 5G coverage. It supports Wi-Fi 5 speeds and has a gigabit Ethernet port. It can travel with a 7,660 mAh battery if no power is available. HTC indicates that this hotspot supports up to 20 connected devices, which brings this device close to a complete solution for a home network or even a small office. Sitting tall like a smart alarm clock at nearly four inches tall, this hub does command more of your desk than some of the smaller hotspots people are more familiar with. Still, with Android 9, a Snapdragon 855 mobile CPU and 4GB of RAM, this hub can act as a Google Assistant device, a music player, or anything else an Android tablet can do. Pros: 5-inch touchscreen

Android 9

Snapdragon 855

Large battery Cons: Large device

Low display resolution (720p)

No Wi-Fi 6

Best Overall HTC 5G Hub 5G and a big display With a big display on the front and Android 9 installed, the HTC 5G Hub is a fast and easy-to-control Wi-Fi Hub. This is a high-performing hotspot. $600 from Sprint

Best for Business: Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot

If you have a business plan or are willing to wait for AT&T to launch its 5G+ network for all customers, the Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot is currently the only option for you. Luckily, it's a good one with compatibility for AT&T's 5G+ network called mmWave as well as LTE Advanced. While there isn't a store page available yet from AT&T, the official product name for the Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot is the Netgear MR5000 and specifications can be found on Netgears support site. It lacks an Ethernet port but with Wi-Fi 5 support and dual band connectivity, speeds should hold up well for the majority of computing. With this more traditional setup and less built-in features than the Android powered hub offered by HTC, the Nighthawk's 5040 mAh battery should be able to keep it going during travel when there is no power source available. The Qualcomm's X50 modem in this hotspot has been able to deliver 2Gbps in ideal conditions. This is one to keep an eye out for when AT&T rolls out its 5G+ to everyone. If I had a business account on AT&T and lived in a 5G area, you can bet this would be in my bag. Pros: Color touchscreen

Large battery

Speeds over 2Gbps Cons: Only available for business

Small display

No Ethernet

No Wi-Fi 6

Best for Business Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot mmWave 5G and a big battery If you have a business account in an AT&T full 5G+ coverage areas, then the Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot can deliver unparalleled speeds. Available for AT&T business