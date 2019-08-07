Best 45W USB-C Chargers for Galaxy Note 10+ Android Central 2019

The Galaxy Note 10+ is a big upgrade over the Note 9 when it comes to fast charging, jumping from QuickCharge 2.0 to 45W Power Delivery charging. I'm exceedingly happy with this choice for a number of reasons, but the chief among them being that 45W PS chargers are easy as pie to get ahold of without spending an arm and a leg, and you can use them on a wide, wide variety of devices, including Chromebooks and other USB-C laptops. Here are the best 45W chargers for your Note 10+ and all of your other tech, too.

A charger for all your tech

The beauty of the Note 10+ using Power Delivery charging is that if you pick the right charger, it can charge all of your tech from your phone and laptop to your smaller accessories and speakers.

For single-port 45W chargers, it doesn't get much better than the downright petit RAVPower 45W GaN Wall Charger, which when paired with a travel-ready USB-C cord like the Anker Powerline+ C-to-C cable makes for an unbeatable combo for charging up wherever you can.

On the multi-port hand, having a charger with both USB-C Power Delivery and USB-A fast charging gives you one charger that can quickly charge just about any device you throw at it, past, present, and future. If you specifically need Qualcomm QuickCharge, the AUKEY 74.5W Charger is about as good as it gets, with one PD port, one QC port, plus an extra smart charing USA-port.

