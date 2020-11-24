This Black Friday deal slices $90 off a pressure cooker that does more than any Instapot could ever dream is one that you can't let pass you by. While the holidays are going to be a bit different this year, there's no reason you can't still cook some delicious meals. Instapot may be the most recognized name in electric pressure cookers, but the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp is both an excellent pressure cooker and an air fryer in one.
Meals at the push of a button: Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 | $90 off at Walmart
This deal from Walmart nets you 6.5-quarts of cooking capacity so you can air fry, bake, broil, and more for less.
Using a pressure cooker adds a lot of flexibility to the kitchen as well as yummy foods to your fridge, but what if your electric pressure cooker was an air fryer too? That's exactly what the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 is — well, those two plus six more things.
Utilizing two different lids, the Foodi has a lot of flexibility in how you can cook your favorite foods. The cover for pressure cooking comes with all of the features you'd expect, like a removable sealing ring, a sealing valve to vent or seal your cooker, and an indicator to let you know when it's safe to open the lid up.
The unique part of the Foodi is in the second lid that contains the fans and other equipment that allows you to cook up some crispy foods in the same appliance. With temperatures that can reach up to 450-degrees, you can do everything from baking to air frying, steaming to searing, and so much more in between.
When you are done crisping up your french fries or cooking up a cheesecake in your Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp, clean up is a breeze thanks to the interior's ceramic coating. All of the included accessories like the Cook & Crisp basket are non-stick as well. Pick up this highly-versatile cooker this Black Friday, and you'll be saving money and counter space.
