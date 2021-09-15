Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

Beats with friends

Beat Saber adds cross-platform multiplayer

Beat Games has added cross-platform multiplayer to Beat Saber on both Steam VR and Oculus.
Charlie Wacholz

Beat Saber QuestSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Oculus Quest and Quest 2 owners can now play Beat Saber with players on Steam VR.
  • Beat Saber joins a small group of games with cross-platform multiplayer.
  • PlayStation VR still doesn't have multiplayer, so it wasn't included in the update.

Beat Games has added cross-platform play to multiplayer in Beat Saber for Oculus and Steam VR players. This means that players on the Oculus Quest and Quest 2, as well as players on the Oculus Storefront, will be able to play Beat Saber's multiplayer mode with their friends.

The announcement prompted backlash from PlayStation VR players since multiplayer still hasn't been added to Beat Saber on the platform. Originally announced nearly a year ago, PSVR players hadn't received an update on the mode until today. The official Beat Saber Twitter account issued a brief apology in a separate Tweet, promising multiplayer and crossplay were still on the way.

While neither Beat Games nor the Beat Saber Twitter account has explicitly commented on the matter, Sony and PlayStation have been notoriously opposed to allowing cross-platform multiplayer in the past, which has likely had an effect on the development and addition of the mode. In the past, Sony's even gone as far as charging select developers who want to add crossplay to their games for including it.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

While they've defended their choice as a means of protecting their players, internal documents unearthed during the Apple vs. Epic lawsuit suggest otherwise. The documents indicate that Sony was afraid that players were leaving the PlayStation platform if they knew they could play with their friends on any platform.

Oculus Quest 2 Reco

Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR platform out there right now. Its great library of games and truly seamless VR experiences make it a must-buy.