What you need to know
- Beat Saber now supports 360-degree and 90-degree levels.
- The update is available across several platforms, including Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR.
- The update also adds a Green Day Music Pack, which is available for $9.
Beat Saber's latest update brings one of the platform's most anticipated features, 360-degree levels, to all platforms. The same update also brings 90-degree levels and a Green Day Music Pack that's available for $9. The update is available across all platforms, including Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift S, and Playstation VR.
360-degree and 90-degree gaming brings a new element to Beat Saber. Rather than facing one way throughout a song, you have to work your way around throughout a song to strike your blocks. In total, 27 songs are available for free with either 360-degree or 90-degree support. The update's announcement post lists all of the supported titles.
Easy
- "Beat Saber"
- "I Need You"
- "Till It's Over" (Monstercat Music Pack)
- "Turn Me On"
Normal
- "$100 Bills"
- "Believer" (Imagine Dragons Music Pack)
- "Commercial Pumping"
- "Father of All..." (Green Day Music Pack)
- "Immortal"
- "Origins"
Hard
- "Believer" (Imagine Dragons Music Pack)
- "Crab Rave"
- "High Hopes" (Panic! At The Disco Music Pack)
- "Holiday" (Green Day Music Pack)
- "Legend"
- "Thunder" (Imagine Dragons Music Pack)
Expert
- "Country Rounds"
- "Emperor's New Clothes" (Panic! At The Disco Music Pack)
- "EPIC" (Monstercat Music Pack)
- "LVL Insane"
- "Origins"
- "Unlimited Power"
Expert+
- "Balearic Pumping"
- "Breezer"
- "Glide" (Rocket League Monstercat Music Pack)
- "Origins"
- "Overkill" (Monstercat Music Pack)
360-degree mode is a popular feature from the PC version of Beat Saber and is now available across all platforms.
Beat Saber
This rhythmic game has you swing laser sabers to the beat of music. It's an excellent game for beginners and VR experts.
