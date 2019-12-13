Beat Saber's latest update brings one of the platform's most anticipated features, 360-degree levels, to all platforms. The same update also brings 90-degree levels and a Green Day Music Pack that's available for $9. The update is available across all platforms, including Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift S, and Playstation VR.

360-degree and 90-degree gaming brings a new element to Beat Saber. Rather than facing one way throughout a song, you have to work your way around throughout a song to strike your blocks. In total, 27 songs are available for free with either 360-degree or 90-degree support. The update's announcement post lists all of the supported titles.