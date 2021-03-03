After being stunned in the first-leg game in Seville, Ronald Koeman's FC Barcelona will hope that home-field advantage pays off in this Copa del Rey semi-final second leg clash. Don't miss a moment with our Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream guide.

With some distance between them and Atlético Madrid at the top of La Liga and a disastrous 4-1 defeat against PSG in the Champions League round of 16 first leg, the Copa del Rey remains Barcelona's best chance at some silverware this season.

The Blaugrana didn't set themselves up for success in the first leg, though, with a 2-0 defeat at Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium.

Goals from Jules Koundé and former Barça midfielder Ivan Rakitić secured the win, giving Los Nervionenses a strong advantage going into this second leg tie.

Koeman's men will be buoyed by the fact that they have gone unbeaten in the league since the first leg meeting, including a 2-0 victory of their own over Sevilla ending a 6-game winning streak for Julen Lopetegui's side.

A final date against Levante or Athletic Bilbao awaits the winner of today's game.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Barcelona vs Sevilla no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Where and when?

This crucial Copa del Rey face-off takes place at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday, with kick-off set for 9pm local time (CEST).

That makes it an 8pm kick-off in the UK and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for the U.S. folks tuning in. Australian Copa del Rey fans will need to be up in the early hours of Thursday morning to watch this game from 7am AEDT.

