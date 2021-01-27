After a Coronavirus-enforced postponement and a change of hosting country, the grand finale of the badminton 2020 season finally takes place this week. Read on for our full guide to getting a Badminton World Tour Finals live stream and watch the tournament online wherever you are right now.

The third annual running of the tournament had been due to take place last month in Guangzhou, China, but heightened Covid-19 restrictions in the region saw organizers push the event into the new year.

The event has also been forced to move to the Impact Arena in Nonthaburiin, Thailand, and follows two back-to-back BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournaments at the venue in January.

Boasting the sport's largest prize pot of the season, with a share of $1,500,000 up for grabs, the Badminton World Tour Finals covers men's and women's singles competitions as well as men's, women's, and mixed doubles competitions, with the top eight players from each category battling out to be crowned champions.

Sadly, both the Chinese and Japanese squads have withdrawn from this year's event due to coronavirus concerns, with two-time reigning world champion, Kento Momota having tested positive for the virus.

That looks likely to lead to a much more open field for this year's tournament, with Danish star Viktor Axelsen and Spain's in-form Olympic champion Carolina Marin installed as top seeds for the Men's and Women's events.

Read on for your full guide to watching a live stream of the Badminton World Tour Finals, no matter where you are in the world.

Badminton World Tour Finals: Where and when?

Taking place between Wednesday, January 27 until Sunday the 31st, play for the opening rounds of play begins at 11am IT local time. That makes it a 4am GMT start in the UK and 11am ET / 8pm PT in the US.

Watch the Badminton World Tour Finals 2020 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this tournament further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Badminton World Tour Finals, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

