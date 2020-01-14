What you need to know
- Build-A-Bear will offer a stuffed version of The Child ( also known as Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian.
- The new plush will be available in a few months.
- No official plush Baby Yoda merchandise is available yet.
Build-A-Bear will be among the earliest flock of Baby Yoda plush options when everyone's favorite new Ewok replacement finally hits store shelves. Business Insider quotes Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John who said, "we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined." John provided no further availability except to say the new plush would be available in the next few months.
Though The Mandalorian revealed the character who would become known as Baby Yoda back in November, to keep the reveal a secret Disney decided to hold off on churning merchandise through the retail chain, so no offciial toys have been available so far, though intrepid Etsy makers and others have stepped in. Pricing was also not available, though most of the Star Wars Build-A-Bears cost around $35. John says that Build-A-Bear "started this process almost with the first episode," and the CEO showed a prototype Baby Yoda at the ICR Conference for investors in Orlando, Florida.
The Build-A-Bear leader also revealed that the chain sees more sales going to older age groups than one might expect. Half of its sales go to tweens, teens, and adults. Of course, licensing partnerships drive much of the adult online sales, and grown-ups can indulge in bears from such adult content as Deadpool, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and My Little Pony.
