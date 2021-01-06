Australia will be looking to get back on track in Sydney this week as they face India in the 3rd Test, with the hosts still smarting after an eight wicket defeat in their last encounter - watch every ball with our live stream guide below.

India levelled the series in Melbourne with a stunning bowling display that saw them dispatch their hosts for just 195 and 200.

The Wallabies will likely be a different proposition this time out, with talismanic batsmen David Warner set to return from a groin injury.

There nevertheless remains question marks about how ready Warner is for this clash, after admitting he is still struggling to lunge.

Twenty-two-year-old Will Pucovski could make his debut at the top of the order for the Aussies alongside Warner after notching up two double hundreds in domestic cricket for Victoria.

India will likely come into the clash in great confidence, knowing that they pulled off their victory in Melbourne without the services of skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini are all set to be available for the visitors, however pace bowler Umesh Yada looks set to miss out after picking up an injury in the second test.

With the series delicately poised this clash between arguably the two best Test cricket sides in the world right now looks unmissable - read for full details on how to get a live stream of Australia vs India no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Australia vs India - 3rd Test cricket: Where and when?

This third test takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground between the 7th and 11th of January (or starting on Wednesday the 6th if you're in Europe or North America).

Each day of play will start at 10.30pm AEDT on Thursday, and a 5am IST start in India. That also makes it an 11.30pm GMT Wednesday night start in the UK, and a 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT start in North America.

Watch Australia vs India - 3rd Test cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 3rd Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Australia vs India, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

