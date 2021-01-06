Australia will be looking to get back on track in Sydney this week as they face India in the 3rd Test, with the hosts still smarting after an eight wicket defeat in their last encounter - watch every ball with our live stream guide below.
India levelled the series in Melbourne with a stunning bowling display that saw them dispatch their hosts for just 195 and 200.
The Wallabies will likely be a different proposition this time out, with talismanic batsmen David Warner set to return from a groin injury.
There nevertheless remains question marks about how ready Warner is for this clash, after admitting he is still struggling to lunge.
Twenty-two-year-old Will Pucovski could make his debut at the top of the order for the Aussies alongside Warner after notching up two double hundreds in domestic cricket for Victoria.
India will likely come into the clash in great confidence, knowing that they pulled off their victory in Melbourne without the services of skipper Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini are all set to be available for the visitors, however pace bowler Umesh Yada looks set to miss out after picking up an injury in the second test.
With the series delicately poised this clash between arguably the two best Test cricket sides in the world right now looks unmissable - read for full details on how to get a live stream of Australia vs India no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Australia vs India - 3rd Test cricket: Where and when?
This third test takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground between the 7th and 11th of January (or starting on Wednesday the 6th if you're in Europe or North America).
Each day of play will start at 10.30pm AEDT on Thursday, and a 5am IST start in India. That also makes it an 11.30pm GMT Wednesday night start in the UK, and a 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT start in North America.
Watch Australia vs India - 3rd Test cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 3rd Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Australia vs India, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
Live stream the 3rd Test live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of Australia vs India for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
Live stream the 3rd Test series live in India
Sony Pictures Networks have exclusive broadcast rights to this T20I series in India, with coverage spread out across its Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) channels.
Cricket fans in the region will also be able to watch all the action via Sony's streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch premium cricket action without signing up for a lengthy contract.
How to watch Australia vs India online in the US exclusively on Willow TV
Willow TV has long been a godsend for cricket fans in the US, and it's on hand once for those looking to watch the action from Down Under Stateside with exclusive coverage in the US of this Test series. The service costs $9.99 a month and can also be accessed via streaming services such as Sling and Fubo. If you find yourself unable to access Willow TV's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Australia vs India live in the UK
BT Sport has exclusive UK live broadcast rights to this Test series, with coverage from Sydney on BT Sport 2.
The sports network is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass.
