These are both great portable USB-C chargers, but they're for different devices. If you want a charger that can charge all your devices quickly (including Chromebooks), then you'll want to go with the Anker PowerPort Atom.

What do you need to charge?

I'm going to be as blunt here as I can: these chargers are almost the same dimensions with the same sturdy plastic construction and a single USB-C port on the front. The Anker is a tiny bit bigger and the Aukey has folding AC prongs on the back, but otherwise they're pretty similar apart from the fact that the Anker is fast enough to charge laptops and the Aukey isn't.

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 Aukey 18W PD 3.0 USB-C Charger Total Power Output 30W 18W Power Delivery Output 5V ⎓ 3A

9V ⎓ 3A

15V ⎓ 2A

20V ⎓ 1.5A 5V ⎓ 3A

9V ⎓ 2A

12V ⎓ 1.5A Dimensions 1.61" × 1.50" × 1.37" 1.4" x 1.4" x 1.25" Warranty 18 months 24 months Compatibility notes Will charge Nintendo Switch but does not support "Charge-and-Play" in TV mode.

After connecting to iPhone (8/8 Plus/X/XS Max/XS/XR), fast charging (9V) will begin automatically, regardless of whether you hear one charging indicator sound or two. Fast charging supported for iPhone XS/XS Max/XR when used with original Apple USB-C to Lightning cable

Doesn't charge Nintendo Switch at full speed

Total output isn't the end-all be-all of chargers, but I plugged the Aukey charger into three different Chromebooks and it wouldn't register as charging any of them, so the 12V ⎓ 1.5A output option still wasn't high enough for them. If you need one charger for all your gear, then the Anker is going to be your winner, but keep in mind that plugging most phones into a 30W charger will still only charge them at 15–18W.

Since normally I just need to top off my phone on the go and the folding prongs are easier to fit in my pockets — jeans or gear bag pockets — the more affordable Aukey has been enough for my needs on all but the most unending of marathon days, with a larger multiport charger charging my Chromebook once I return home in the evening. If I didn't already have the Aukey, I'd buy the Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 just so I had all my bases covered.

Laptop league charger Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 30W USB-C Charger Whatever needs power, this compact charger is ready Whether you need to charge a Pixelbook, Nintendo Switch, high-capacity power banks, or just your trusty Android phone, the PowerPort Atom's single-port USB-C charger should keep them all topped off without breaking the bank or chaining you to an electrical outlet for long. From $30 at Amazon

Perfect for phones Aukey USB C Charger with 18W Power Delivery 3.0 If you just need to charge a phone It's not powerful enough for laptops, but this charger is more than enough to get your phone charged up and get you on your way. And with its compact, foldable footprint, this is a quick charger that's pocket-ready. From $20 at Amazon

