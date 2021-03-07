Just five points separate these two local rivals going into this crucial La Liga clash. Follow our guide below on how to get an Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream and watch Spanish football online no matter where you are in the world.

With Barcelona finding form in second, just ahead of Real on goal difference, both teams will be out for a win in what now looks like being a pivotal match in this year's title race.

Real won the previous Madrid derby, triumphing 2-0 at Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium back in December last year, with Zinedine Zidane's men unbeaten in the last four encounters with their neighbors.

Diego Simeone's side failed to score in those four games, but Atlético certainly looked sharp in front of goal on Sunday in their 0-2 win away at Villarreal, with Alfonso Pedraza and João Félix on target.

That result ended a three-game run without a win which included a damaging 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

They now face a Real Madrid side fresh from a home draw against Real Sociedad, that have been struggling to score as of late and will be hoping striker Karim Benzema will be back from injury for this key game.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid: Where and when?

This crucial La Liga face-off takes place at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, with kick-off set for 4.15pm local time (CET). That makes it a 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT start in the U.S. and a 3.15pm GMT kick-off in the UK.

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid online in the U.S.

Pay-TV sports network beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to La Liga in the U.S., including Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid.

You can access beIN Sports through most cable providers, as well as over-the-top streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's available as part of its lower-tier Family package, which costs $64.99 a month and gives access to more than 110 channels. The great news is that fubo currently offers a FREE 1-week trial, meaning you can watch this weekend's big game without paying a cent.

Live stream Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid in the UK

Dedicated Spanish football station La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. Run by Premier Sports, the channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £9.99 a month.

The Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £10.99 a month and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2, and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV. If you only want La Liga TV, there's also a single channel streaming option that costs £6.99 a month.

Coverage on La Liga TV begins with all the build-up to the game at 3pm GMT, ahead of a 3.15pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid in Canada

It's the same story in Canada, with beIN Sports holding the rights to La Liga in the region. You can add it to your existing TV package or subscribe using the beIN Sports Connect app if you've already cut the cord.

Streaming users can also access beIN Sports in Canada via FuboTV with prices from just $16 per month. There's a 7-day trial if you just want to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid game.

Live stream Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid in Australia

As with the U.S., beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for La Liga Down Under.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial.

Kick-off in Australia is at 2.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Watch Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid online from outside your country

We have outlined details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid above. If you're intent on watching this La Liga match but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.