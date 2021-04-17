Beaten 2020 finalists Athletic Bilbao will be hoping to go one step further on Saturday as they take on the might of Lionel Messi and co. in this massive match in Seville. Follow our guide below on how to get a Copa del Rey Final live stream and watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona online no matter where you are in the world.

In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, it's just one month since Bilbao lost out to Real Sociedad 1-0 in the Coronavirus-delayed 2020 final, in a match which saw Marcelino's side defeated by a second-half Mikel Oyarzabal penalty.

Despite that disappointment, Bilbao remains the second most successful team in the tournament with 27 wins, nestled in behind their opponents on Saturday night, with Barcelona boasting 30 triumphs in the prestigious knockout cup.

Barcelona are the unsurprising favorites coming into this final, with Ronald Koeman's side enjoying a good run of results in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, the Blaugrana's confidence may have been knocked following their 2-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid last weekend, which has handed the initiative to Barca's great rivals in the race for the La Liga title.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: Where and when?

The 119th edition of Spain's primary football cup takes place at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday, with kick-off set for 9.30pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 3.30pm ET/ 12.30pm PT start in the US and an 8.30pm BST kick-off in the UK.

How to stream Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live in the UK

Premier Sports 1 has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. Run by Premier Sports, the channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £10.99 a month.

Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £10.99 and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2, and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV.

Coverage on Premier Sports 1 of this cup final clash begins pretty much at kick-off at 8.30pm BST.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona online in the U.S.

ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 Copa del Rey Final. This clash will be shown via the ESPN+ streaming service. Kick-off for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona in the U.S. is at 3.30pm ET/ 12.30pm PT.

ESPN+ costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4, and Xbox. It's also available via a bargain combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for the knock-down price of just $13.99 a month.

Live stream Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live in Australia

This showpiece final sadly isn't being shown Down Under by any network. The only alternative is to find a great streaming VPN service as described below, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there.

Live stream Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona in Canada

Unfortunately, it's the same story in Canada, with no network confirmed to show this year's Copa del Rey Final.

Anyone in Canada from a country where the match is available to watch live can follow the VPN route as described below to access their usual streaming service and watch the match as if they were at home.

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona online from outside your country

We have details of all the broadcasters of the Cop del Rey final above in this guide. If you're intent on watching Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

