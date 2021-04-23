What you need to know
- ASUS is teasing the launch of its next flagship smartphone.
- The ZenFone 8 is teased to get the "compact" treatment with a smaller 5.9-inch display.
- ASUS is rumored to launch three ZenFone 8 models next month.
After the respectable camera performance of the ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro's versatile camera system, the company is finally gearing up to launch the successor. ASUS now has a splash page on its website for an upcoming launch event for the ZenFone 8, which will happen on May 12 (or May 13, depending on where in the world you are).
The countdown teases a device that's "Big on performance. Compact in size." That would fall in line with the rumors that ASUS plans to bring back the "compact" Android phone that was once popular with devices like the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact. This would come alongside two other ZenFone 8 models, a rumored Flip model and what might be a Pro model.
While no features or specs are being referenced, previous leaks point to all three ZenFone 8 devices sporting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which checks off the big performance claims. Given the rumors of a separate "Flip" model, it's possible that not all three devices will feature the signature camera setup of the ZenFone 7 Pro, which doubled as the best front-facing camera for selfies.
At 5.92-inches, the alleged ZenFone 8 Mini won't be quite as compact as the iPhone 12 Mini, although given the questionable future of Apple's compact device, that might be a good thing. It will reportedly feature a 120Hz display, which has become the standard for 2021 and come with a dual-camera setup. Of course, we'll be on the lookout for these devices when they launch to see if ASUS still has what it takes to take on the camera performance of the best Android phones this year.
The ASUS ZenFone 8 series launches May 12 at 1 pm ET.
PS4 and PS5 gamers get an exclusive Resident Evil Village demo this weekend
The PS4 and PS5-exclusive Resident Evil Village demo is happening this weekend, but you can only download and play it for a very limited time. Here's how to play the Resident Evil Village demo!
Android 12 Developer Preview 3 hands-on: Verified links to the rescue
Earlier this week, Google dropped the third and final Developer Preview build for Android 12, signaling the beginning of a more stable beta program to come next month. This build brings a number of under-the-hood improvements, but it also introduces new visual enhancements, as well as improvements to accessibility mode and default link behaviors.
Disgaea bursts onto the mobile stage with gacha mechanics and an attitude!
The long-running tactical RPG series makes its debut on mobile with a bang! Beloved characters return, new friends join in, and the Netherworld is yours for the taking...IF you can manage to train the perfect Overlord.
Keep the big, beautiful OnePlus 8 Pro big and beautiful with a case
The OnePlus 8 Pro is a big, glass-backed phone, and big glass-backed phones need cases. These are the best options for protecting the phone in style.