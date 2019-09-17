The ZenFone 6 was a huge surprise from ASUS this year. The ZenFone 6 arrived with a notch-less display, top of the line specs, a massive 5000mAh battery, near-stock Android, and even a headphone jack. Not to mention its unique flip camera that transforms the rear-camera into a selfie shooter in order to give you a display with no notches or holes. All of this and it came in at only $500 when most phones with these type of specs are asking nearly double the price.

Well, if you thought the ZenFone 6 was too affordable, then ASUS has a new phone for you with the ZenFone 6 Edition 30. The new special edition of the ZenFone 6 celebrates 30 years of ASUS innovation while increasing the price to $900 and making a couple of upgrades.

Like the original ZenFone 6, the Edition 30 variant comes with a 6.4-inch all-screen display, Snapdragon 855, 5000mAh battery, and the same 48MP + 13MP flip camera.

Where the ZenFone 6 Edition 30 starts to differentiate itself is with some additional RAM, 12GB instead of 6GB, and 512GB of storage. It also features an exclusive design in Matte Black with a concentric circle pattern and a "distinctive embossed Edition 30 logo" on the back.

ASUS also went the extra mile with the packaging, including a premium box along with an exclusive VIP card inside that entitles you to a 30-month warranty with prioritized repairs.

If all of that sounds good to you, then you can pick up the ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30 in the U.S. for $900 starting today. However, if that's a little outside of your price range, you might want to consider the slightly less special ASUS ZenFone 6 for only $500. Our very own Alex Dobie called it "a great phone for value-conscious enthusiasts and selfie-takers" in his review giving it 4 out of 5 stars.