ASUS ZenFone 6 is all set to make its debut in India

ASUS unveiled the ZenFone 6 earlier this month, with the phone featuring a 48MP rotating camera and massive 5000mAh battery. India is a key market for ASUS, with the ZenFone 5z doing remarkably well in the country last year. So it's no wonder that the Taiwanese manufacturer is getting ready to launch the phone in the country, with Flipkart rolling out a microsite for the ZenFone 6.

There's plenty to like in the ZenFone 6, but the marquee feature is that 48MP rotating camera. The camera module effectively flips over to the front when you need to take a selfie, which not only eliminates the notch, but also lets you take selfies with the 48MP rear camera. It's an elegant solution, and one that worked astonishingly well in the brief time I spent with the ZenFone 6.

ZenFone 6 preview: ASUS reinvents itself with stock Android, 48MP flip camera, and 5000mA battery

Elsewhere, the ZenFone 6 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ panel backed by Gorilla Glass 6, Snapdragon 855, dedicated MicroSD slot with dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a massive 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4. ASUS has significantly dialed back on the customizations with ZenUI, and the interface is just as clean as Motorola or even HMD have to offer.

With the ZenFone 6, it will all come down to pricing. We'll have to wait until the launch to know more, but what do you guys think will be a decent price for the ZenFone 6 in India? Let me know in the comments.

