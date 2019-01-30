ASUS has kicked off the rollout of stable Android 9.0 Pie update for the ZenFone 5Z. The update is going out globally, with ASUS noting that it should be available to all 5Z users over the coming weeks.

ASUS pared back ZenUI's customizations in recent years, with the interface now in line with pure Android. The update should being all the new features in Pie, including app slices, Digital Wellbeing features, notification channels, and more.

Don't see the update just yet? Head into your phone's settings to manually trigger the download. As is usually the case with these OTAs, the update is rolled out in stages, so it may be a while before it shows up on your device.